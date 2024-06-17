Autistic Pride Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

Autistic Pride Day is an annual celebration for autistic individuals. This day acknowledges the significance of pride for autistic people and its impact on fostering positive societal changes. Autistic individuals, their families, and allies unite to honour the strengths, talents, and unique perspectives of those on the autism spectrum. It serves as a platform to celebrate the achievements and contributions of autistic individuals in various fields, advocating for inclusivity, equality, and respect for autistic voices. The day also promotes a sense of pride, empowerment, and solidarity within the autistic community, aiming to create a more inclusive and accepting society for all. From date to history, scroll down to know more about this day. (Also read: World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know ) Autistic Pride Day celebrated on June 18, highlights the strengths and uniqueness of autistic individuals.

Autistic Pride Day 2024 Date and Theme

Autistic Pride Day is observed annually on June 18, and this year, it falls on a Tuesday. The theme for this year is "Taking the Mask Off," which highlights the importance of embracing one's natural behaviours, preferences, and ways of interacting with the world. This theme is both profound and liberating, promoting authenticity and encouraging autistic individuals to reject societal pressures that compel them to hide their true selves.

Autistic Pride Day 2024 History

Autistic Pride Day was first celebrated in 2005 by Aspies For Freedom (AFF), who chose June 18 to honour the birthday of the group's youngest member at that time. AFF modelled the celebration after the gay pride movement. Kabie Brook, co-founder of Autism Rights Group Highland (ARGH), emphasises that the day is a grassroots autistic community event originating from and still led by autistic individuals themselves rather than a platform for other charities or organisations to promote themselves or overshadow autistic voices. The rainbow infinity symbol is used to represent this day, symbolising "diversity with infinite variations and infinite possibilities."

Significance of Autistic Pride Day

As its name implies, Autism Pride Day is a highly significant occasion that educates the public about the challenges faced by individuals living with autism. Our objective should be to combat stigma by treating autistic individuals with respect and empathy. Additionally, this day should focus on ensuring equal opportunities for people with autism.