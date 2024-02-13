Basant Panchami 2024: Know Saraswati Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, important rituals, samagri and all you want to know

Basant Panchami 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated with pomp across the country. Also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami or Saraswati Puja, it falls on the first day of spring. It also marks the beginning of the preparations for the Holi festival, which takes place forty days following the festival. The festival honours Goddess Saraswati. Maa Saraswati is worshipped on this day as she is the goddess of knowledge, music, art, science and craftsmanship. Lord Ganesha is also worshipped with the goddess. In India, mustard flowers bloom during Basant Panchami. Moreover, the festival is associated with the colour yellow. If you are celebrating Basant Panchami, you should know about its puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, rituals, samagri and more. Basant Panchami 2024: Know the Saraswati Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, important rituals, samagri(HT Photo)

Basant Panchami 2024 Shubh Muhurat:

Basant Panchami falls on February 14 this year. The Saraswati Puja time will begin at 7:11 am and end at 12:35 pm on February 14, according to Drik Panchang. The shubh muhurat will last for 5 hours and 35 minutes. Additionally, the Panchami tithi on Basant Panchami festival will begin at 2:41 pm on February 13 and end at 12:09 pm on February 14.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Basant Panchami 2024 Puja Vidhi, Rituals and Samagri:

On the day of Saraswati Puja, people should wear yellow clothes. Get up early and take a bath, wear yellow and white coloured clothes, and worship Maa Saraswati. Install an idol or picture of the goddess in your place of worship after bathing it in Ganga water and dressing the goddess in yellow clothes. After this, offer yellow flowers (marigold), Akshat, white sandalwood, yellow roli, yellow gulal, incense, and yellow-coloured sweets. After this, worship Maa Saraswati by lighting a lamp, singing Saraswati Vandana, chanting mantras, and performing aartis. People also keep their notebooks, office diaries, school materials, and more in front of Maa Saraswati and worship the items. Meanwhile, people associated with any art field (like dance and music) worship their instruments.

Meanwhile, to perform Saraswati Puja, you will need these samagri - yellow flowers, bhog (Besan laddu, Rajbhog, saffron rice, malpua, Bundi ke laddu and banana), saffron, yellow clothes, the idol of Maa Saraswati and Lord Ganesha, betel nut, betel leaf, durva, kumkum, yellow sandalwood, Ganga Jal, ghee, kalash, camphor, coconut, coin, pen, copy, panchmeva, cow ghee, sugar, sesame, and guggal.