Happy Basant Panchami 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Saraswati Puja

Happy Basant Panchami: Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is dedicated to worshipping Maa Saraswati - the goddess of learning, music, and the arts. It is celebrated every year on the first day of the spring. According to Hindu traditions, Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. The festival heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. You can celebrate the day by exchanging messages, wishes and images with your loved ones. Check our curated list inside. Check out Basant Panchami 2024 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Saraswati Puja. (HT Photo)

The auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami falls on February 14. (HT Photo)

Happy Basant Panchami 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

May this spring season bring an abundance of wisdom and luck to you and your family. Happy Basant Panchami.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to traditions, Hindus celebrate Basant Panchami on the fifth day of the month of Magha. (HT Photo)

Wear your best yellow attire, and fly your favourite kite higher in the sky today. Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

This Saraswati Puja, let us pray for fulfilment, not wealth. Happiness, not money. And knowledge, not greed. Happy Basant Panchami.

Hindus worship Goddess Saraswati on this special occasion. (HT Photo)

On this auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, I hope that Maa Saraswati blesses you and your family with joy, prosperity, and knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami.

May the power of knowledge light up your life and Goddess Saraswati's blessings shine on you. Happy Saraswati Puja.

Maa Saraswati is the goddess of learning, music, and the arts. (HT Photo)

Let's celebrate the holy day of Saraswati Puja with togetherness, laughter and our loved ones. Happy Basant Panchami.

May Goddess Saraswati burn the darkness of evil with the glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja.

Basant Panchami marks the onset of spring and is celebrated on the first day of the spring season. (HT Photo)

May the onset of spring bring prosperity, good news, peace and progress in your life. Happy Basant Panchami.

At the end of the dark road of evil, may there be the soothing amber glow of knowledge and Maa Saraswati's blessings. Happy Basant Panchami.

Celebrate Basant Panchami on February 14 with these special wishes and images, (HT Photo)

Basant Panchami is a time for getting together with loved ones to welcome the beautiful time of spring and bid goodbye to old sorrows. Happy Saraswati Puja.