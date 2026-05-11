BTS, CORTIS, LE SSERAFIM to KATSEYE: Inside HYBE India’s Mumbai Pop-Up Park that turned into a mini K-pop festival

Indian K-pop fans turned up in huge numbers for HYBE INDIA’s Pop-Up Park at Inorbit Mall, Malad, on May 9 and 10, transforming the venue into a buzzing celebration of music, fandom culture and dance. The immersive experience gave fans a glimpse into the world of HYBE — the entertainment giant behind global groups and artists like BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, KATSEYE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, CORTIS, ENHYPEN and more.

Inside HYBE India’s Mumbai Pop-Up Park that turned into a mini K-pop festival(Hybe India)

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The pop-up park, which is travelling across cities in India alongside the K-pop company’s auditions, also highlighted the massive and growing demand for K-pop concerts and fan experiences in the country. At the same time, HYBE INDIA is currently searching for trainees to create India’s first pop girl group under the company’s global ecosystem. From live music performances and dance battles to fan letter zones and themed food stalls, the Mumbai edition brought together hardcore K-pop fans and curious first-timers alike. Here are five things that stood out at the HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park in Mumbai.

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{{^usCountry}} Live performances turned the mall into a music festival {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Live performances turned the mall into a music festival {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest highlights of the event was the live music lineup. Artists, including Kayan, Outstation, Adi + Dishaan and Shriya Rao, brought high-energy performances to the venue, with fans crowding around the stage area throughout the day. From singing along to dancing with strangers, the atmosphere felt less like a mall event and more like a mini music festival where fans instantly bonded over their shared love for pop music and K-pop culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest highlights of the event was the live music lineup. Artists, including Kayan, Outstation, Adi + Dishaan and Shriya Rao, brought high-energy performances to the venue, with fans crowding around the stage area throughout the day. From singing along to dancing with strangers, the atmosphere felt less like a mall event and more like a mini music festival where fans instantly bonded over their shared love for pop music and K-pop culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans rushed to the Weverse fan letter zone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans rushed to the Weverse fan letter zone {{/usCountry}}

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Fans rushed to the Weverse fan letter zone (Hybe India)

For many attendees, the Weverse fan letter zone became one of the most emotional and exciting parts of the experience. Introduced for the first time in India, the zone allowed fans to leave handwritten messages for their favourite HYBE artists. The moment people entered the venue, many headed straight to the fan letter wall to write notes, doodles and heartfelt messages. Some spent several minutes carefully decorating their letters while others clicked photos beside messages dedicated to their bias groups.

Random play, dance, and K-quiz sessions brought out the fandom spirit

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Fan Stages At Hybe India Pop Up Park (Hybe India)

The Random Play Dance sessions and K-Quiz games powered by Dance Planet from South Korea quickly became crowd favourites. Fans enthusiastically danced to tracks like BTS’ Boy With Luv and ON, alongside newer songs like CORTIS' RedRed currently dominating K-pop playlists.

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The dance floor constantly remained packed as fans jumped in without hesitation, cheering each other on even when they missed steps. Many attendees came dressed in fandom-inspired outfits, carrying customised bags, jackets and unofficial merchandise, making the venue feel strikingly similar to the atmosphere outside an actual K-pop concert.

Interactive zones kept fans engaged throughout the day

Interactive zones kept fans engaged throughout the day (Hybe India)

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There were interactive booths and activity spaces across the venue, adding to the immersive feel of the event. Fans explored gaming corners, photo installations and themed activity zones while waiting for performances and dance sessions. These spaces blended naturally into the larger fan experience and gave visitors multiple ways to engage with the event beyond music.

Glitter stations, merch and food stalls created the perfect fan experience

Inside HYBE India’s Mumbai Pop-Up Park that turned into a mini K-pop festival (Hybe India)

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The pop-up park fully embraced K-pop fan culture aesthetics. From glitter and make-up touch-up stations to themed photo booths and official HYBE INDIA merchandise counters, almost every corner felt designed for social media-worthy moments. Fans also explored the noodle bar and dedicated food zones while taking breaks between performances and activities. The turnout across both days reflected just how strong and passionate India’s K-pop fan community has become.

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