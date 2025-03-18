Seventeen: Airline employee illegally selling K-pop group's flight info indicted

On Monday, Pledis Entertainment, the agency of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, issued a statement via the fan community platform Weverse confirming that an airline employee who had leaked the members’ flight details had been indicted. The company further detailed how it was extensively taking legal action against individuals invading the group’s privacy. SEVENTEEN's agency is pursuing legal action against individuals who continue to invade the members' privacy and defame them. (Pledis Entertainment / HYBE Labels)

“We are taking strict measures against actions that threaten the safety of our artists. Recently, an airline employee who illegally sold flight information related to SEVENTEEN was indicted following an investigation. We are also actively pursuing lawsuits against those who have invaded the artists' privacy,” Pledis announced, per AllKpop.

SEVENTEEN's agency condemns confidential artist info leaks, announces legal action

Addressing unauthorised leaks of artist information, the HYBE Labels’ subsidiary updated that it had taken action against multiple instances of confidential data leaks related to SEVENTEEN’s unreleased albums and performances via anonymous online forums since 2023. As things slipped out of control and the issue escalated beyond measure, the company claims to have started “the evidence-collecting process for legal proceedings, including filing a criminal complaint.”

Pledis explained that they consulted a law firm during the second half of last year to pursue legal action. “Currently, law enforcement authorities are investigating the case. While we cannot disclose detailed information at this time to avoid interfering with the investigation, we want to inform you that an official inquiry into the suspects is underway,” the Weverse statement continued.

No leniency for those harassing SEVENTEEN members online

SEVENTEEN's agency tackled the issue of their artists being defamed and possibly even sexually harassed, stating that they're continuously collecting posts and comments insinuating “personal attacks, false information, defamation and sexual harassment.”

Pledis' complaints and legal filings list the people behind such remarks, bent on insulting the artists, invading their privacy, and disseminating baseless rumours. The company firmly established that “There will be no settlements or leniency in our legal responses to violations of our artists' rights. "

The South Korean label concluded the message by thanking SEVENTEEN's fans (CARATs). “As always, we will prioritize protecting our artists’ rights and will continue to take the strongest measures possible."

Last year, a sasaeng (obsessive) fan reportedly leaked SEVENTEEN's flight data for the US tour. The information notably avoided mentioning Jeonghan (and Jun), leading to speculations that the ‘95 liner would be enlisting before the tour commences. This conjecture was ultimately confirmed as Pledis Entertainment announced both members’ absence during the beloved boy group's 2024 world tour.