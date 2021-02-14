IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Celebrating the season of love from the comfort of home
Restaurants, too, are going the extra mile to provide safe celebration experience in the comfort of one’s own home — from personalised, elaborate meal spreads prepared by chefs to choosing five-senses holistic meals, and special crockery to add to V-Day feels (Photo: Shutterstock)
Restaurants, too, are going the extra mile to provide safe celebration experience in the comfort of one’s own home — from personalised, elaborate meal spreads prepared by chefs to choosing five-senses holistic meals, and special crockery to add to V-Day feels (Photo: Shutterstock)
festivals

Celebrating the season of love from the comfort of home

For a romantic night in, many couples in Delhi-NCR are opting to skip the stress of making dinner reservations and instead taking the innovative route by recreating restaurant style dining experience at home
READ FULL STORY
By Sanchita Kalra
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:54 PM IST

Making Valentine’s Day special doesn’t need to involve crazy planning and big production. For a romantic night in, many couples in Delhi-NCR are opting to skip the stress of making dinner reservations, and instead taking the innovative route by choosing services to recreate restaurant-style dining experience at home. “Now that people have started dining out again, we want to avoid the rush and long waits at restaurants. So my husband and I have been thinking of bringing a private chef’s experience at home. Moreover, that way, our grandparents can be a part of the celebrations with us as well,” says Sukhda Gulati, a digital marketeer who will be celebrating her first Valentine’s Day after wedding.

Another Delhi-NCR resident, Akhil Chopra, an IT professional, says, “My fiancee is a big foodie but is still sceptical of stepping out and eating at a restaurant due to the fear of Covid-19. So, why go out when we can relax and enjoy at our place and order in for a memorable date night?”

Restaurants, too, are going the extra mile to provide safe celebration experience in the comfort of one’s own home — from personalised, elaborate meal spreads prepared by chefs to choosing five-senses holistic meals, and special crockery to add to V-Day feels.

“One can have cosy romantic dates at their house with the perfect ambience, wonderful food and great music. We are delivering a complete experience and are personally curating each menu after discussion with the client, based on their likes and preferences. We take care of all the minute details such as table settings, cutlery and crockery to complete their dining experience,” says Avantika Sinha Bahl, owner, EBK by Kampai, a luxury bespoke catering.

Not only are restaurateurs ensuring restaurant-quality meals, some are paying extra attention to details such as customised menus to make it a memorable day.

Chef Sagar Bajaj, founder of Salsa Kitchen, a boutique delivery kitchen, says, “A personalised printed card or menu is designed with an option of adding messages for loved ones. Our small team of trained and experienced chefs will visit to curate a restaurant-like experience at your home with seven-course meals for couples, starting from 10,000.”

For those who simply want to order in and still have a date night setup at home, Amit Bagga, co-founder of Daryaganj, a North Indian cuisine restaurant, has the perfect solution. He says, “This Valentine’s Day, it’s all about enticing your loved ones. Our Five Senses Delivery, based on the concept of evoking the five senses at home is a an honest attempt to activate the five senses for delivery as well.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Happy Valentine's Day
Happy Valentine's Day
festivals

Valentine's Day 2021: The history, significance surrounding V-day

ANI, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Love is in the air as the much-awaited will be celebrated by couples of all ages on February 14. While this day is now known for gifts, fancy dinner dates, and an overall celebration of love, the origins of Valentine's Day are far less romantic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's Week 2021: Quotable quotes to share with your partner this Kiss Day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Kissing does not only convey affection, passion or sometimes a form of greeting, but it also has several health benefits. Share these quotable quotes by some of the greatest minds with your loved one to let them know how you feel this Kiss Day 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Phishing scams during Valentine's week(Unsplash)
Phishing scams during Valentine's week(Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's Day scam: Fake website imitates jewellery brand, phishes couples

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Recently, the famous jewellery brand Pandora became a victim of malicious online phishing scam when people were sent emailers by a fake website trying to copy the jewellery brand. The fake website showed Pandora products at an unreasonably low rate during Valentine's week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some quirky Valentine's Day card designs(Thortful)
Some quirky Valentine's Day card designs(Thortful)
festivals

'Will you be my quarantine?' Valentine's Day cards amid coronavirus pandemic

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:57 PM IST
With gags about face masks, temperature checks and social distancing, pandemic-inspired cards feature among the traditional romantic offerings this year as couples in Britain prepare for Valentine's Day under lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's Day and Covid wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:05 PM IST
At a time when someone is sending you an 'I love you' card, someone is sending an 'I loved you' card.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status(HT Digital)
Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status(HT Digital)
festivals

Hug Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Hug Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a Happy Hug Day to your girlfriend or boyfriend or even a friend who is away during the Covid-19 lockdown and exchange a silent token of love this Valentine Week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status
Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status
festivals

Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Promise Day 2021: Check out this collection of best WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish a happy Promise day to your loved one and strengthen the romantic bond with bae
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's Day 2021: Unique gifting ideas to make your loved one feel special

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2020: In order to make their significant other feel special on Valentine's Day, people usually go all out, finding unique and innovative ways to shower them with love. However, finding the perfect gift could be quite a task.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Teddy Day
Happy Teddy Day
festivals

Teddy Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Make your valentine feel more special and express your love this Teddy Day with heartfelt notes and wishes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Chocolate Day
Happy Chocolate Day
festivals

Chocolate Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • This chocolate day, along with the sweets, send sweet nothings to your favourite person and express your feelings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Propose Day(Unsplash)
Happy Propose Day(Unsplash)
festivals

Propose Day 2021: Wishes, quotes to express your love this Valentine's week

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Here are some sweet nothings you can say to your beloved when you propose to them this Propose Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand holds events to celebrate Waitangi Day(Pexels)
New Zealand holds events to celebrate Waitangi Day(Pexels)
festivals

New Zealand celebrates Waitangi Day with film night, kite festival and dance

ANI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:53 AM IST
New Zealand celebrated the 181st anniversary of the day the Treaty of Waitangi was signed. The people of the country commenced the weekend with family activities and delicious food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sangria(Instagram/Farm Palm Springs)
Sangria(Instagram/Farm Palm Springs)
festivals

Valentine's Week 2021: Try out these drinks this V-day

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Here are the perfect beverage and cocktail recipes for you to wake up with and go to bed because of, respectively. Read on to put and interesting spin to your Valentine's Day 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Rose Day: Rose Day kicks off Valentine's Week, on this day people share different coloured roses with each other depending on the kind of relationship they have or want with each other. White roses signifiy peace and purity, yellow are for friendship, pink for affection and red for love.(Unsplash)
Happy Rose Day: Rose Day kicks off Valentine's Week, on this day people share different coloured roses with each other depending on the kind of relationship they have or want with each other. White roses signifiy peace and purity, yellow are for friendship, pink for affection and red for love.(Unsplash)
lifestyle

Valentine's Week 2021: Countdown from Rose Day to Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:31 PM IST
After the rollercoaster of a year that 2020 has been, thanks to coronavirus, quarantine and social isolation, we are all looking for reasons and excuses to celebrate, so after New Year's people all around the globe are ready to jump on the Valentine's wagon and celebrate love this February. While Valentine's Day is on February 14, over the years the week prior to Valentine's Day has also become a important part of V-day celebrations and is known as Valentine's Week. It begins on February 7, which marks Rose day, followed by Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), Kiss Day (February 13) and, finally, Valentine’s Day. Here's hoping you have a wonderful Valentine's week and day!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Rose Day
Happy Rose Day
festivals

Rose Day: Wishes, quotes and images to share with your loved ones

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Valentine's Week 2021: While the main event, Valentine's Day, is on February 14, Valentine's week commences from February 7 which is observed as Rose Day and falls on a Sunday this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP