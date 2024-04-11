Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance, colour, mantra, strota and more

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is here and people are busy with festivities. It is celebrated in the month of 'Chaitra', which takes its name from the fact that it is the first month in the Hindu calendar and typically falls between March and April in the English calendar. In Sanskrit, Navratri literally means "nine nights". This year the festival began on 9 April and will end with Ram Navami on April 17. As the name suggests, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days, which are dedicated to worshipping the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga, namely Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. On the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees pay homage to Maa Kushmanda.(Pinterest)

On day 4 of the Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped by the devotees. From puja rituals to shubh muhurat, here is all you need to know. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri Day 4 bhog: Prasad for Maa Kushmanda; Kheer and Puda recipe inside )

Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know significance

Maa Kushmanda, the fourth incarnation of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. The name "Kushmanda" originates from Sanskrit, with "Ku" translating to "a little," "Ushma" to "warmth," and "Anda" to "cosmic egg." According to Hindu mythology, Maa Kushmanda is credited with creating the universe by giving rise to a small cosmic egg from which the entire cosmos emerged. Traditionally depicted with eight arms holding various weapons and symbols of power, she exudes a radiant aura symbolizing her capacity to spread positivity and illumination. Devotees seek her blessings for joy, well-being, and abundance in life.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 4: Date and shubh muhurat

The Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated on Friday, April 12. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows; the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 1:11 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise will take place at 09:07 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat will last from 2:26 pm to 5:15 pm. Lastly, the Ravi Yoga is from 12:51 am on April 13 and ends at 6:14 am on April 13.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 4 colour

The fourth day of Chaitra Navratri is associated with the colour green, which represents nature and conveys feelings of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. Wearing green on this day is believed to invite tranquillity and blessings from Goddess Kushmanda. Green also signifies new beginnings in life, making it an auspicious choice for this day of the festival.

Chaitra Navratri Day 4 puja vidhi and rituals

To honour Maa Kushmanda during Chaitra Navratri, you can begin your worship by paying obeisance to Lord Ganesha and seek strength to observe the Navratri vrat with utmost devotion. Offerings of various ornaments such as sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe rings, combs, alta, mirrors, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pins, necklaces, red chunri, mahavar and hairpins are traditionally offered to the idol of Maa Kushmanda. Malpuas, halwa or curd can be prepared as prasad, which can later be offered to the priests at a Durga temple as a gesture of obeisance.

Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra

1) Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

2) Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

4) Durgatinashini Tvamhi Daridradi Vinashanim।

Jayamda Dhanada Kushmande Pranamamyaham॥

Jagatamata Jagatakatri Jagadadhara Rupanim।

Charachareshwari Kushmande Pranamamyaham॥

Trailokyasundari Tvamhi Duhkha Shoka Nivarinim।

Paramanandamayi, Kushmande Pranamamyaham॥