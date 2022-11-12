Children's Day 2022: Ways to make this day special for your kids

Children's Day 2022: The special day is here. Childrens are the future of tomorrow and hence they need to be given the right kind of education and upbringing. Every child in the country deserves a good life. To share such concerns about children, Children’s Day is celebrated across the country. The day is observed on November 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime minister. Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as Chacha Nehru was loved by children all across the country. He also spoke of the importance of education and the access of education to all. On this day, several awareness programmes regarding access and importance of education are observed. Children also celebrate the day with joy, songs, music and merry.

Even though children should be celebrated every day, Children’s Day is specifically dedicated to them and it is important to make them feel extra special with a lot of love and affection. We have curated a list of things which you can do on the special day to make your child feel special:

Decorate their rooms: Surprise them with a decorated room. The night before, decorate their rooms in their favourite colours, balloons, wall posters and lights. Bring them to the room and surprise them. They will feel extra special.

Children party: Throw a party for the children and their friends. Ask them to prepare their favourite artwork – can be a poem, or a painting, and showcase it to everyone and speak of what motivates them to do their art.

Fancy dress competition: Arrange a fancy dress competition with all the children. Ask them to dress up as their favourite fictional character and perform a play based on that.

Family trip: On this special day, go for a trip somewhere. Can be a small trip to the nearby beach, or a picnic to a park. Pack the food, and take your family for a small trip. Spend the day talking, laughing, playing and creating memories.

Gift books: No gift is bigger than the gift of knowledge to your children. Gift them with books and watch them read and become better versions of themselves.