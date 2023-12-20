Christmas 2023: 5 unique gifts ideas for your near and dear ones

Christmas is just around the corner and people are already busy making preparations, from decking their homes to buying Christmas trees. It is the most special time of the year filled with holiday vibes, festive cheer and colder breeze. The significant festival of Christmas will be celebrated with a lot of pomp and enthusiasm across the Christian community on Monday, December 25. As the festive season approaches, the search for the perfect Christmas gift begins. Instead of settling for the ordinary, why not surprise your loved ones with something truly unique and memorable? Our specially curated list brings you a collection of distinctive Christmas gifts that go beyond the expected, adding a touch of joy and thoughtfulness to your holiday celebrations. (Also read: Christmas 2023: 5 creative vintage lighting ideas for merry and bright celebrations ) Embrace the spirit of giving this Christmas with unique and thoughtful gifts that go beyond the ordinary.(Unsplash/Eugene Zhyvchik)

Unique gifts ideas for Christmas

1. Diary or planner

Give a thoughtfully designed diary or planner as a Christmas gift to convey both usefulness and introspection. This thoughtful gift will give your loved one a place to record memories, goals and gratitude, as well as help them stay organised in the year ahead.

2. Plant

A beautiful and sustainable Christmas gift is a potted plant. Whether it's an air-purifying snake plant, a colourful flowering orchid or a low-maintenance succulent, choose a plant that suits the recipient's lifestyle and tastes. A plant is a meaningful and lasting gift that not only brings a touch of nature into the home but also represents growth and renewal.

3. Subscription services

Subscription services offer a steady supply of happiness all year round and are an excellent choice for Christmas gifts. Make a decision based on the recipient's preferences and interests. For those who enjoy watching entertainment, consider a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu or Disney+. A literary-themed box or monthly book subscription such as Book of the Month may appeal to bookworms.

4. Customized items

Personalised Christmas gifts have a more thoughtful and intimate feel. Think custom engraved jewellery with birthstones or initials, personalised decorations with the recipient's name or special date, or monogrammed towels, blankets or mugs for unique gifts. Personalisation doesn't have to stop at names; you can choose gifts that honour the recipient's interests, pastimes or shared experiences. A personalised playlist on a USB drive, photo books or calendars can bring back special memories.

5. DIY gifts

Handmade gifts are an intimate and sincere way to express your affection for someone this holiday season. Consider making homemade items such as blankets, scarves or custom artwork. A personalised scrapbook or photo album of treasured memories adds a special touch. Homemade treats such as jams, oils or biscuits not only show off your culinary skills but also make a lovely and thoughtful gift. If you're good with your hands, you can make personalised key rings or hand-carved wooden ornaments. A homemade gift is a meaningful way to show your loved ones that you care and appreciate their efforts and ingenuity.