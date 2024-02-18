Confession Day 2024: Check out the date, history, significance, wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Confession Day 2024: After Valentine's Day on February 14, people celebrate Anti-Valentine's Week. It begins on February 15 and ends on February 21. It consists of seven days - Slap Day on February 15, Kick Day on February 16, Perfume Day on February 17, Flirt Day on February 18, Confession Day on February 19, Missing Day on February 20, and Breakup Day on February 21. With Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day and Flirt Day celebrations wrapped up, now we are gearing up to mark Confession Day. The annual celebration of this day gives an opportunity to confess your love to your crush or to clear your conscience by confessing your mistakes. Scroll through to find all the details about this day and check out our curated list of wishes you can send to loved ones. Check out Confession Day 2024 date, history, significance, wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status. (HT Photo)

Confession Day 2024 Date, History and Significance:

Confession Day is the fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Week and falls after Flirt Day. It is celebrated on February 19. Confession Day gives people an opportunity to be true about their feelings. While some confess their romantic feelings to a crush or admit to any mistakes they have committed in the past and say sorry. It is also a day to let go of any hidden emotions or secrets that may be weighing you down. The celebrations hold much significance as they encourage people to communicate their thoughts and feelings honestly. It is a day to express remorse, love, or other hidden emotions to your loved ones.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Though there is no concrete history behind Confession Day. It is popularly believed that its origins can be traced back to Judeo-Christian culture, where confessing sins and seeking divine pardon was considered important.

Confession Day 2024 Wishes, Images, SMS, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status:

The road to happiness can be walked only if your heart is free from making any confessions. Best wishes on Confession Day.

"I want to confess everything, to hand over the guilt and mistake and anger to someone else." - Laurie Halse Anderson.

Those who are quick at confessing their feelings are the ones who are always happy and relaxed in life. Happy Confession Day.

To be able to confess is the strength of a strong heart. So don't be weak and let your feelings out on Confession Day.

"Confession is always a weakness. The grave soul keeps its own secrets and takes its own punishment in silence." - Dorothy Dix.

This Confession Day, speak about your emotions and feelings that you are holding back. Let it all out.

It may not be easy to confess but the happiness that you get after sharing your emotions is bliss. Have a Happy Confession Day.

"The end of confession is to tell the truth to and for oneself." - JM Coetzee.

The best thing that you can do to yourself is just to confess your mistakes and your love to enjoy happiness forever and ever. Happy Confession Day.

Happy Confession Day to you! It's time to stop hiding emotions and telling the world about it.