Dhanteras 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings, quotes to share with your loved ones on October 22

The auspicious Hindu festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is right around the corner, and people are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with much pomp. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festivities of Diwali or Deepavali. It is celebrated two days prior to Diwali and falls annually in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. According to Drik Panchang, this year, people will celebrate the auspicious occasion on Saturday, October 22.

On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber - the God of wealth, devotees decorate their homes with diyas and flowers and buy auspicious items like gold, silver, brass and copper commodities, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh idols, brass, copper or silver utensils, brooms, electronics and home appliances, furniture, or real-estate property to bring prosperity and good luck.

Happy Dhanteras to you and your family. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Dhanteras this year, we have curated some wishes, images, messages, greetings and quotes for you to share on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Check them all out below.

(Also Read: Dhanteras 2022 Date: Is Dhanteras on October 22 or 23? Find out when you should celebrate the festival)

Dhanteras 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

May Maa Lakshmi shower her blessings on you, enriching your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras.

Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi. (HT Photo)

I wish that you and your family are showered with the choicest blessings of Goddess Laxmi, and pray that you are blessed with more wealth and happiness, prosperity and success in the coming year. Shubh Dhanteras.

I hope the festival of Dhanteras brightens your heart and home with happiness and fills it with sparkles of success. Warm wishes to you and your family. Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festivities of Diwali. (HT Photo)

May Lord Kuber is always there to bless you with success and wealth in the coming year. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Dhanteras.

May Goddess Lakshmi always stay in your heart and help you to lead a happy and peaceful life. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

Dhanteras falls annually in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. (HT Photo)

Happy Dhanteras! May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Ji give you and your family strength and opportunities to lead a prosperous and happy life.

May Almighty bless you with opulence and prosperity so you have a blessed day with your family and friends. Happy Dhanteras.

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22. (HT Photo)

Dilo mein khushiyaan, ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho, heere motee sa aapaka taaj ho, mite dooriyaan, sab aapake paas ho, aisa Dhanteras aapka yeh saal ho.

May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj bless you with good health, wealth and fortune on this divine occasion. Shubh Dhanteras to you and your family.

Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped on Dhanteras. (HT Photo)

Clean your home, draw rangolis and light up diyas in anticipation of Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj. Shubh Dhanteras to you and your family.