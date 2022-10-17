Diwali 2022: Rangoli ideas to deck up your home

Diwali 2022: The festive season is almost here. Diwali will be celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all across the country. Every year, Diwali brings with itself love and light. Referred to as the festival of lights, Diwali is the time when people deck up in new clothes, decorate their homes, throw all kinds of negativity away and embrace love and companionship. Diwali is celebrated in homes where Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped. Diwali is the time of the year, when people become homebound and come back to their homes to celebrate with their family, friends, near and dear ones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Diwali, people clean their homes and decorate it with coloured and lights. They also decorate the corners of the room to let happiness and prosperity find a way to come inside. Different varieties of rangolis are made in the entrance and in the rooms of the houses and decorated. While we celebrate Diwali, here are a few ideas of rangoli designs to deck up your homes:

ALSO READ: Diwali Laxmi puja 2022: Dos and don'ts while doing arti

Tile rangoli: A rather offbeat form of rangoli idea, where white tiles are decorated and painted over with glass painting. This gives an illuminating glow to the tiles, while are then compiled to form designs together. Lamps beside the tiles also give a glow to the colours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terracotta pan rangoli: in this type of rangoli design, a centre piece design is made in the form of repeated patterns. Then the surroundings are decorated with lamps, which gives a happy glow to the home.

Floral rangoli: Let's go herbal this Diwali. Instead of using colours and other products, we can collect flowers and leaves of different colours and decorate them together in the form of various designs. It will also involve the family members working on the design together.

Mirrored rangoli: Why not add a bit of reflective glow to the rangoli this season? With white rangoli, we can decorate it more with mini silver mirrors placed in various positions to give it the attention it deserves.