Diwali 2023: 7 easy and unique flower rangoli design ideas to elevate your Deepawali decorations

Diwali 2023: The biggest Hindu festival, Diwali, is fast approaching and we are buzzing with excitement. This is the time of year when bright lights illuminate the lanes and streets, colourful rangolis adorn the houses and people dress up in stunning ethnic outfits. Also known as Deepawali, it falls on the fifteenth day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, which is also the darkest night of the year. This year, on Sunday, November 12, India will celebrate the festival of lights with much fanfare and enthusiasm. Diwali commemorates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. It is believed that Lord Ram, Mata Sita and his brother Lakshman returned to Ayodhya on this day after their 14-year vanvas (exile) and victory over Ravana, the ruler of Lanka. (Also read: Diwali 2023: 5-minute Rangoli design ideas to illuminate your Diwali celebrations )

Diwali 2023: 7 easy and unique flower rangoli design ideas to elevate your decor(Unsplash/Suchandra Roy Chowdhury)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Making beautiful, vibrant rangolis is the most popular Diwali tradition. People use coloured powders to make elaborate floral or god and goddess figures at the entrance of their homes and offices. Rangolis are made as a gesture to welcome the goddess Lakshmi. It is also believed that making rangolis at the entrance brings positive energy and prevents evil from entering the house. However, if you find it complicated and time-consuming to make rangoli with colours, don't worry, we are here to help. This Diwali, add a bright and natural touch to your rangoli design by using flowers. To make your celebrations even more special, we have our special flower rangoli guide. So get ready to add a bloom-filled touch to your home.

Floral Rangoli Design Ideas for Diwali Decorations

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To make floral rangolis, all you need are some rose petals, yellow and white marigold flowers and some mango leaves. After buying the flowers, make sure you keep them in the fridge so that they stay fresh. To make your rangoli more beautiful, place some colourful diyas or candles around it and your home is ready to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!