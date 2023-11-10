Diwali 2023: 5-minute Rangoli design ideas to illuminate your Diwali celebrations

One of the important traditions associated with Diwali is decorating the house with colourful Rangoli designs. No matter how beautifully decorated a house is, on Diwali, it is rangoli that stands apart and provides the perfect festive vibe to it. Rangoli is part of nearly all traditions in India from north to south and is known by different names like Alpana, Chowk Poorna, Kolam, Madana, Muggu among others. The process of making Rangoli on Diwali can be quite therapeutic too as it demands patience and focus. This mindful activity can provide you a break from the repetitive daily activities that may lead to accumulation of stress. Rangoli is often made along with other family members giving a chance to bond, connect and share quality time with them. (Also read | Diwali 2023 calendar: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, full details of 5 days of Deepawali and city wise Lakshmi puja timing) The tradition to decorate homes with beautiful rangoli designs during Diwali festivities has been age-old. (Pinterest)

The history of rangoli

The tradition to decorate homes with beautiful rangoli designs during Diwali festivities has been age-old. There are two interesting stories related to how rangoli came into being. It is said that Lopamudra, wife of sage Agastya Rishi, who lived life of a hermit along with her husband and assisted him in even writing Rigveda, came up with the idea of making Rangoli with different colours of nature. She asked the panchatatva to give her colours for making beautiful design patterns of Rangoli. Taking blue from sky and water, green from earth, red from fire and white from wind, she created the first Rangoli and the tradition continued. While Lopamudra is credited with creating the first dry rangoli, Lord Rama's wife Mata Sita is credited with creating wet rangoli made of rice. It is said that when Sita fell in love with Rama, she created beautiful design pattern with grounded rice to please him.

For those seeking to add a touch of tradition without investing hours, here are some quick and delightful 5-minute rangoli design ideas to illuminate your Diwali festivities, as suggested by Renu Rajvanshi, Beauty Expert and Homemaker.

1. Floral Elegance

A quick rangoli making use of flowers and diya can be wonderful(Pinterest)

Start by placing a small bowl or diya at the centre. Surround it with concentric circles of flower petals, creating a radiant floral pattern. This quick yet elegant design captures the essence of Diwali's festive spirit and is incredibly easy to create.

2. Diya Delight

Craft a series of interconnected diyas with vibrant colours at your doorstep.(Pinterest)

Craft a series of interconnected diyas with vibrant colours at your doorstep. This design not only symbolizes the significance of light in Diwali but also adds a warm and welcoming touch to your home. Fill the diyas with contrasting colours to make them pop.

3. Peacock Panache

Celebrate the beauty of nature with a peacock-inspired Rangoli.(Pinterest)

Celebrate the beauty of nature with a peacock-inspired Rangoli. Begin with a simple circular shape and extend semi-circular arcs to represent the peacock's feathers. Add vibrant colours to each arc, creating a mesmerizing and auspicious design effortlessly.

4. Minimalist Magic

Create a small, symmetrical design at the entrance using basic geometric shapes. (Pinterest)

For those inclined towards simplicity, a minimalist Rangoli can be just as striking. Create a small, symmetrical design at the entrance using basic geometric shapes. Opt for contrasting colours like white and red for a visually appealing effect.

5. Symmetry in Swirls

This design is not only quick to make but also adds a dynamic and energetic vibe to your Diwali decor(Pinterest)

Craft a Rangoli design with swirls and curves emanating from a central point. Use contrasting shades to define each swirl, creating a visually captivating pattern. This design is not only quick to make but also adds a dynamic and energetic vibe to your Diwali decor.

These 5-minute Rangoli design ideas not only save time but also allow you to partake in the joyous spirit of Diwali without the stress of elaborate preparations. Whether you're a Rangoli novice or a seasoned artist, these designs cater to all skill levels, making the process enjoyable for everyone.

Tips for quick rangoli creation

In case you are still wondering, how to wrap up your Rangoli faster, Rajvanshi shares tips for creating these designs in a short span of time.

Preparation is key: Have all your materials ready before you start – coloured powders, flower petals, diyas, and any other embellishments you plan to use.

Choose a focal point: Decide where you want your rangoli to be the most prominent. It could be at the entrance, around a central decoration, or simply in the centre of a gathering space.

Contrast is vibrant: Opt for contrasting colours to make your design stand out. Bold colour choices add dynamism to your creation.

Embrace imperfections: Remember, Rangoli is an art form that celebrates imperfections. Don't stress over precision; let your creativity flow.

Involve everyone: Encourage family and friends to join in the Rangoli-making fun. It's a wonderful way to bond and collectively contribute to the festive atmosphere.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!