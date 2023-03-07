Do me a favour, let’s play Holi?

Can’t stop thinking about letting loose with your Holi celebrations and dancing to Balam Pichkari, Rang Barse and other hits old and new — combined with delicious gujiyas and thandai on Holi this year? We put together cool and colourful parties taking place across Delhi-NCR in the lead-up to Holi. From using flowers and dry colours and making a return to classic traditions, to celebrating with your puppers or your friends at a BYOB — here’s the low-down.

Get ready to groove!

Get ready to indulge in some chilled thandai and yummy gujiyas, rain dance and a kaleidoscope of colours, at Western Beats Holi Haze. The confirmed lineup of artists includes Tech Panda, Swattrex and DJ Nitish Gulyani (Badshah’s DJ). So, are you set to shake a leg?

Where: Backyard Sports Club, GurugramWhen: March 08 Timing: 10.30am onwardsPrice: ₹999 onwards per person

It’s time to rage

At Rang Rage 2.0, it’s time to let go and immerse yourselves in the spirit of the festival. With three popular DJs (Suketu, Sahil Gulati and Ash), it’s going to be a day packed with entertainment, festive vibes and yummy delights.

Where: PRIVEE, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, Ashoka Road, Connaught PlaceWhen: March 08Timing: 12.30pmPrice: ₹3,999 per person

For paw-fect Holi celebrations

Pet parents, gear up to celebrate the festival with your pooches at Poochkari, a Holi party for both hoomans and doggos. What lies in store is a beautiful, sunny afternoon with animal-friendly natural colours, rain dance, splish-splash in pool, fun activities, good (not blaring) music and a lip-smackin’ breakfast and lunch menu. Where: Petstreet Resort, Noida When: March 05 Timing: Noon onwards Price: ₹799 onwards

When Holi turns into a music fest!

Dry organic colours, imported drinks mouth-watering food and an amazing lineup of 15 artists belting out peppy numbers — is what awaits you at Holiwood Music Festival. What’s more, they also have a live dhol and VIP/VVIP tables. And there’s no parking hassle as they’ve also made arrangements for a valet car park service.

Where: Constitution Club Of India, Sansad Marg, Near Patel Chowk Metro StationWhen: March 08Timing: 10am onwardsPrice: ₹1,500 onwards per person

Going the traditional way

Love a traditional touch to your Holi celebrations? The cultural ethos of traditions such as Braj Holi and Sufi basant will mark the Holi celebrations by Red Earth, with the event making a comeback after 12 years. On offer will be their own homemade, artisanal and natural Holi gulaals, traditional festive recipes, not to mention newer compositions.

Where: Zorba the Buddha, GhitorniWhen: March 08Timing: 10am onwardsPrice: ₹2,000 onwards

Bura na maano, Holi hai!

Love Punjabi music? Then this one’s for you. Take out your white kurtas, get dressed and head to Holi Hai -The Land of Colours, which will be nothing short of a banger. Singer Navv Inder (of Wakhra Swag fame) will win you over with his exhilarating music.

Where: Aqua, The Park, 15, Sansad Marg, Connaught PlaceWhen: March 08Time: Noon onwardsPrice: ₹3,000 per person

Rang de tu mohe, gerua

The eighth edition of Rang Leela Holi party is going to be epic, with over 30 performances to keep you entertained. The party is BYOB but the venue will provide unlimited food, mixers — not to mention guaranteed fun!

Where: TFR Villa and TFR Retro House, Sohna Road, GurugramWhen: March 08 Timing: 11.45am onwardsPrice: ₹1,000 onwards

Celebrate the magic of choti Holi!

Looking to gain a head-start on Holi? Head to Holi Bash 2.0. The party is set to feature delish food along with gujiyas and exotic drinks. For entertainment, there’s also an international DJ artist, peppy live music and a dhol band. Guests can also look forward to a pool party, a rain dance party set-up and games!

Where: PUBG Farms, Sector 128, NoidaWhen: March 07Time: Noon onwardsPrice: ₹750 onwards

Gear up to play phoolon ki Holi

If dry colours and music is not your thing, go check out Gul- Phoolon ki Holi, curated by (Ibtida - Ek Mehfil) and conceived kept in mind age-old traditions associated with the festival, such as the Vrindavan custom of playing Holi with flowers. The celebrations will see brands and artists who represent the best of Indian culture and aim to restore the real essence of Holi and celebrate the magic of Indian heritage.

Where: Amaara Farms, Chhatarpur, New DelhiWhen: March 05Timings: 4pm onwardsPrice: ₹6,999 per person