‘Donate for a cause and make it real Eid for all’

The festival of Eid is all about get togethers, grand feasts, mass prayers at mosques and thanking the almighty at the end of holy month of Ramzan.

But like last year this time too, both Ramazan and Eid are once again being observed amid the Covid pandemic and with high cases and deaths in the country, many plan to keep the festivity simple and safe. Religious leaders and committees too have urged all not to attend mass prayers or collect in large numbers as the pandemic is far from being over. We spoke to a few youngsters asking how this Eid will be different from usual affair and how important it is to give alms and Zakat al-Fitr or Fitrah (charity given to the needy on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr).

For public relations officer Zahinuddin the festival cannot be the same as earlier years.

“Like last year this time too, the major miss would be the collective Namaz offered in the grand mosque of city. However, my family unanimously decided to pray at home. We are staying away from the pompous celebrations and will be donating to a local NGO working for rehabilitation of orphans and the abandoned ones,” he said.

Another youngster Atif Sultan too agrees that the pandemic has taken away the shine of the festivities.

“Eid will be a subdued affair this time again as we all are still battling with the virus. In the past, we would go out and meet our friends and they would come to our house to savor Eid delicacies, but not anymore. This time, we have decided not to prepare too many items. Instead, we will be donating money for Covid relief.”

Many out there are missing the festival fun to a great extent.

“This year Eid will be more virtual than ever before. I come from a joint family and used to visit my grandparents, uncle and aunty, buy new clothes, get dressed up and get Eidi from all our relatives. Though nothing is same but I’m grateful for these virtual meeting platforms that make it possible to connect with our loved ones easily. I hope next year we can have a normal fun Eid,” says Samreen Khan, a mass media student.

Biotechnology student Sahrish Raza feels this year of pandemic is much more difficult than last year and helping others is a must for all.

“The second wave of Covid has made the last one look like a ripple in a bathtub. My neighbours and I have decided to collect our contribution of alms (fitrah) and give to the aged and needy people badly affected by the pandemic.”

“The pandemic has affected us all but the economically marginalized have been hit the most. We must do something for those who have lost their loved ones and spread mental health awareness as well as donate to people who are struggling to make a living. This year whoever can donate a larger zakaat will be celebrating Eid in a true sense,” said Salika Zaidi a budding architect.