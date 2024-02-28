Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi: Date, moonrise timings, rituals, significance, puja shubh muhurat, all you need to know

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: The Hindu festival of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is here. The auspicious occasion holds great significance in the Hindu religion. On this day, devotees of Lord Ganesha honour him by observing fasts, visiting the temple, offering prayers to Ganpati Bappa, and seeking his blessings. Devotees believe that praying to Lord Ganesha on this day helps fulfil one's wishes and fills one's life with wealth, health, happiness and good fortune. If you are celebrating the holy occasion of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi, you should also know about its correct date, moonrise timings, Chaturthi shubh muhurat, significance, rituals, and more. Read more inside. Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi falls on February 28 this year. (File Photo)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date, Moonrise Timings and Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi falls on February 28 this year.

Moonrise Timings: February 28, 9:42 pm

Chaturthi Shubh Muhurat: The tithi starts on February 28 at 1:53 pm and ends on February 29 at 4:18 pm.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Rituals:

Devotees observing the Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi should wake up early, take a bath, and wear new clothes. Then, pray to Lord Ganesha, meditate, and take a resolution to observe the fast and hope for its success. One should also clean the temple, install Lord Ganesha's idol on a red cloth spread on a small platform, offer incense sticks and Nevaidya to the Lord, chant Ganesha mantras, and recite Ganesha Chalisa. Devotees should also offer red flowers, prasad prepared at home, durva, vermillions, modal, betel nut, and Gangajal to the idol. Finally, perform aarti of all the gods and goddesses along with Lord Ganesha. Distribute the prasad among the family after the puja. Lastly, after the moonrise, worship the Moon God and offer Arghya and Naivedya to him.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Significance:

There are two Chaturthi dates in every lunar month in the Hindu calendar. Out of which, the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha that comes after the full moon is known as Sankashti Chaturthi and the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha that comes after the new moon is known as Vinayak Chaturthi. The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Phalgun month is known as Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi. On this day, devotees worship the two-eyed Ganesha form of Lord Ganapati. Devotees believe praying to Lord Ganesha, the destroyer of obstacles, removes all hindrances from your life. He fulfils all wishes and showers his devotees with happiness, prosperity and wealth.