Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat: Muhurat, moonrise for Sankashti Chaturthi on December 30; Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 date list
Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat: Know the muhurat and moonrise timing for Sankashti Chaturthi on December 30. Find the list of Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 dates inside.
As we await to welcome the New Year on Monday, an auspicious day is being celebrated today, December 30, by Hindus - Sankashti Chaturthi. According to the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi in every lunar month. The Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha that comes after the full moon is called Sankashti Chaturthi. Religious texts say that Sankashti Chaturthi, which falls on Tuesday, is called Angaraki Chaturthi and is considered very auspicious. Additionally, the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is more prevalent in Western and Southern India, especially in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Scroll through to learn about this auspicious day, when to observe fast today, and the Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 list below.
Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Time:
According to Drik Panchang, Sankashti Chaturthi is on Saturday, December 30. It is the last Sankashti Chaturthi of 2023.
Moonrise on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi - 9:42 pm
Chaturthi Tithi starts -December 30, 2023 at 8:13 am
Chaturthi Tithi ends - December 31, 2023 at 10:25 pm
Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Dates List from January to December:
January 29, 2024 - Sakat Chauth, Lambodar Sankashti Chaturthi
February 28, 2024 - Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi
March 28, 2024 - Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi
April 27, 2024 - Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi
May 26, 2024 - Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi
June 25, 2024 - Krishnapingal Sankashti Chaturthi
July 24, 2024 - Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi
August 22, 2024 - Bahula Chaturthi, Heramb Sankashti Chaturthi
September 20, 2024 - Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi
October 20, 2024 - Karva Chauth, Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi
November 18, 2024 - Ganadheep Sankashti Chaturthi
December 18, 2024 - Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi
Meanwhile, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi. Sankashti means getting rid of problems, which is why the day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is supreme in the field of knowledge and is worshipped for removing all kinds of obstacles from his devotees' lives. People pray to Lord Ganesha on this day to grant them freedom from all obstacles.
One can only have fruits and vegetables during Sankashti Chaturthi. Sabudana khichdi, potatoes and peanuts are the main food items for devotees. Lastly, devotees break their fast after seeing the moon.