Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat: Muhurat, moonrise for Sankashti Chaturthi on December 30; Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 date list

As we await to welcome the New Year on Monday, an auspicious day is being celebrated today, December 30, by Hindus - Sankashti Chaturthi. According to the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi in every lunar month. The Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha that comes after the full moon is called Sankashti Chaturthi. Religious texts say that Sankashti Chaturthi, which falls on Tuesday, is called Angaraki Chaturthi and is considered very auspicious. Additionally, the Sankashti Chaturthi fast is more prevalent in Western and Southern India, especially in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Scroll through to learn about this auspicious day, when to observe fast today, and the Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 list below. Lord Ganesh is worshipped on the auspicious occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi. (Freepik)

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Time:

According to Drik Panchang, Sankashti Chaturthi is on Saturday, December 30. It is the last Sankashti Chaturthi of 2023.

Moonrise on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi - 9:42 pm

Chaturthi Tithi starts -December 30, 2023 at 8:13 am

Chaturthi Tithi ends - December 31, 2023 at 10:25 pm

Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Dates List from January to December:

January 29, 2024 - Sakat Chauth, Lambodar Sankashti Chaturthi

February 28, 2024 - Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi

March 28, 2024 - Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi

April 27, 2024 - Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi

May 26, 2024 - Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi

June 25, 2024 - Krishnapingal Sankashti Chaturthi

July 24, 2024 - Gajanan Sankashti Chaturthi

August 22, 2024 - Bahula Chaturthi, Heramb Sankashti Chaturthi

September 20, 2024 - Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi

October 20, 2024 - Karva Chauth, Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi

November 18, 2024 - Ganadheep Sankashti Chaturthi

December 18, 2024 - Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi

Meanwhile, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi. Sankashti means getting rid of problems, which is why the day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is supreme in the field of knowledge and is worshipped for removing all kinds of obstacles from his devotees' lives. People pray to Lord Ganesha on this day to grant them freedom from all obstacles.

One can only have fruits and vegetables during Sankashti Chaturthi. Sabudana khichdi, potatoes and peanuts are the main food items for devotees. Lastly, devotees break their fast after seeing the moon.