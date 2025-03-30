Eid 2025 moon sighting: Mumbai confirms crescent seen, Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31; security on high alert amid bomb threats

The city of Mumbai is set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 on March 31, following the official confirmation of the Shawwal 1446 moon sighting by the Markazi Ruyate Hilal Committee, Masjid-e-Jama Mumbai. The crescent moon was spotted on Sunday evening, marking the end of Ramadan and the air filled up with excitement as families prepare for festivities, communal prayers and feasting. Eid 2025 moon sighting: Muslims in Mumbai to mark Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 celebrations on March 31; security tightened amid riots and bomb threats.(File Photo by REUTERS/Esa Alexander)

A night of festivities and spiritual reflection

Chand Raat, the night before Eid-ul-Fitr, is traditionally marked by bustling markets, last-minute shopping and the sweet aroma of festive delicacies. Across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, people are busy purchasing new clothes, exchanging gifts and preparing delicious dishes like biryani, sheer khurma and kebabs. Mosques and open grounds are being readied for the grand Eid prayers as families and friends eagerly look forward to celebrating together.

Security measures tightened amid social media threat

While the city prepares for joyous Eid celebrations, authorities have also taken proactive steps to ensure public safety. Security has been heightened across Mumbai after a social media warning on X claimed that “Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts” might occur during Eid on March 31 and April 1 in certain areas.

According to news agency PTI, the warning message specifically mentioned Dongri as a potential hotspot for such activities, allegedly involving “illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators.” The post, which tagged the Navi Mumbai police handle, prompted immediate action from law enforcement.

An official cited in the PTI report stated that Navi Mumbai police promptly alerted Mumbai police, leading to increased security and intensified patrolling in sensitive areas like Dongri. The Cyber Cell has also launched a technical investigation to identify the person behind the social media post.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police responded to the warning message, requesting further information from the concerned user for verification and necessary action.

Balancing celebration with caution

Despite these security concerns, Mumbai’s spirit remains unshaken as preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr continue in full swing. The community remains hopeful that the festival will be observed with peace, harmony and unity, emphasizing the true essence of Eid—brotherhood, generosity and gratitude.

As Mumbai welcomes Eid 2025, the city is ready to embrace both the joy of celebration and the responsibility of ensuring a safe environment for all. Eid Mubarak!