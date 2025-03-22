Eid 2025: Will it be on March 30 or 31? Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting date for Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, Germany, France

As the crescent moon prepares to grace the night sky, millions of Muslims across the world are eagerly await the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr, the joyous festival that marks the end of Ramadan, depending on the sighting of the new moon. With festivities spanning across countries and cultures, Eid al-Fitr is not just a religious event but a global celebration of unity, gratitude and generosity. Eid 2025: When will Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, Germany, France celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr?(File Photo)

Eid-ul- Fitr 2025 date for Middle East and West

Unlike fixed-date holidays, the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, making moon sighting a crucial aspect of determining each new month's and also Eid’s exact date. Shawwal is the month that follows Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr is the first day of Shawwal.

The Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, as well as Western nations like the United States, the UK, France and Germany, will be gearing up for the traditional moonsighting event on the evening of 29th day of Ramadan 1446 AH. This will be corresponding to March 29, 2025 and the Saudi Supreme Court and Moon Sighting Committees in the Middle East and West, will look for the crescent moon of Shawwal after the maghrib prayers.

Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.(Image by PTI)

If the crescent moon is spotted on the 29th night of Ramadan i.e. March 29, 2025, Eid will fall on March 30 however, if the moon remains unseen, Ramadan will complete 30 days this year and Eid will be celebrated on March 31, 2025 in these countries.

Eid al-Fitr holidays

Governments across the world have announced special holidays for Eid, giving families ample time to come together and celebrate.

Saudi Arabia has declared a four-day break from March 30 to April 2, with work resuming on April 3. If combined with the Friday-Saturday weekend, employees in the private sector could enjoy a six-day holiday.

The UAE has confirmed a three-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to 3, with an additional day off if Ramadan lasts 30 days.

Kuwait has introduced flexible holidays—three days if Eid falls on March 30 and a generous nine-day break if Eid is on March 31.

Other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Qatar and Bahrain, have also announced holidays ranging from three to six days.

Eid al-Fitr is a time of deep spiritual significance, marking the completion of a month of fasting, prayer and self-discipline after which, families gather for grand feasts, don their finest clothes and visit mosques for special Eid prayers. A key tradition of Eid is the giving of Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation ensuring that the less fortunate can partake in the celebrations as well.

Homes come alive with warmth and hospitality as relatives and friends exchange Eidi (gifts and money), savour traditional delicacies and reflect on the lessons of Ramadan. Whether it is the aromatic sheer khurma in South Asia or the flaky maamoul pastries in the Middle East, food plays a central role in the festivities, adding to the joy and togetherness.

So, as the moon rises and the festivities begin, let us embrace the spirit of Eid with open hearts, spreading joy, love and kindness. Eid Mubarak!