Eid Mubarak 2024 live updates: Devotees gather in various parts of India to offer namaz in celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr
This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed in India on April 11. Ramadan commenced on March 11, and the fasting period lasted for a month. Eid-ul-Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan. The crescent moon of Shawwal was sighted only in two states of India on April 9: Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on April 10 in Ladakh, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir. The rest of the country is observing Eid on April 11.
"Eid Mubarak!" echoes through the air as the crescent moon ushers in Eid-ul-Fitr 2024. Today, on April 11, Eid is being commemorated across India. While Muslims worldwide spotted the crescent moon on April 9, it was visible in only a few regions of India, namely Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr was observed on April 10 in Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala, whereas the rest of the country will celebrate it today with much pomp and enthusiasm. Similarly, in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, USA, and the United Kingdom, among others in the Middle East, the crescent moon was not sighted on April 8, leading to the marking of Chand Raat on April 9 evening, followed by Eid celebrations on April 10. (Also read: Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: 30 Best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to wish Eid Mubarak to loved ones )...Read More
Eid-ul-Fitr also known as Eid-al-Fitr, marks the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid signifies celebrations, while Fitr represents the breaking of the fast. Following a month-long fasting period during Ramadan, Muslims around the globe come together to observe Eid-ul-Fitr. The tradition of moon sighting, rooted in the practices from the time of Prophet Muhammad, holds significant importance in determining the commencement of Eid-ul-Fitr. As a result of variations in moon sightings, different regions may observe Eid on different days, often with a one-day discrepancy. (Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Date, history, significance, and all you need to know about the Islamic festival and its celebrations )
Eid Mubarak 2024 live updates: Trendy mehendi designs to try on Eid
Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for celebration, joy, and family gatherings. And what better way to add to the festivities than with intricate and beautiful mehendi designs? From Arabic to Moroccan, here are some trending mehendi design ideas to elevate your festive look.
Eid Mubarak 2024 live updates: People offer Namaz at Shahjamal Aligarh Eidgah
In Uttar Pradesh, individuals gather at Shahjamal Aligarh Eidgah to partake in Namaz during the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid Mubarak 2024 live updates: Devotees gather at Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore
In Tamil Nadu, devotees assemble at Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore to perform namaz in celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid Mubarak 2024 live updates: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on April 11 in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Trading activities, including derivatives, equities, SLBs, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives segments, will be suspended for the day. Click here to know more
Eid Mubarak 2024 live updates: 30 Best Eid SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes and wishes to share
Check out our special collection of best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to wish your family and friends ‘Eid Mubarak’. Click here to see all the wishes.
Eid Mubarak 2024 live updates: Devotees offer 'namaz' at Mahim Masjid
In Mumbai, devotees gather at Mahim Masjid to offer 'namaz' on Eid-ul-Fitr. The atmosphere is filled with reverence and communal spirit as prayers are offered in congregation.