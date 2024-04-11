Eid Mubarak 2024 live updates: Devotees gather in various parts of India to offer namaz in celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr

Live

Eid Mubarak 2024 live: As Eid is being observed in India today, let's explore how the festival is being celebrated in various regions. Check all live updates.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed in India on April 11. Ramadan commenced on March 11, and the fasting period lasted for a month. Eid-ul-Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan. The crescent moon of Shawwal was sighted only in two states of India on April 9: Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on April 10 in Ladakh, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir. The rest of the country is observing Eid on April 11.

Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 11, 2024.

"Eid Mubarak!" echoes through the air as the crescent moon ushers in Eid-ul-Fitr 2024. Today, on April 11, Eid is being commemorated across India. While Muslims worldwide spotted the crescent moon on April 9, it was visible in only a few regions of India, namely Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr was observed on April 10 in Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Kerala, whereas the rest of the country will celebrate it today with much pomp and enthusiasm. Similarly, in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, USA, and the United Kingdom, among others in the Middle East, the crescent moon was not sighted on April 8, leading to the marking of Chand Raat on April 9 evening, followed by Eid celebrations on April 10. (Also read: Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: 30 Best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to wish Eid Mubarak to loved ones )...Read More

Eid-ul-Fitr also known as Eid-al-Fitr, marks the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid signifies celebrations, while Fitr represents the breaking of the fast. Following a month-long fasting period during Ramadan, Muslims around the globe come together to observe Eid-ul-Fitr. The tradition of moon sighting, rooted in the practices from the time of Prophet Muhammad, holds significant importance in determining the commencement of Eid-ul-Fitr. As a result of variations in moon sightings, different regions may observe Eid on different days, often with a one-day discrepancy. (Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Date, history, significance, and all you need to know about the Islamic festival and its celebrations )