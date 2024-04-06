Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Date, history, significance, and all you need to know about the Islamic festival and its celebrations

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the grandest festivals of the Islamic religion. Also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid, the festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan - during which Muslims observe a Roza (fast) from dawn to dusk for a month and engage in religious activities and acts of spiritual reflection. It falls on the first date of the 10th Shawwal of the Islamic calendar. People celebrate Eid by ending their Roza, thanking Allah for offering them health and resistance during Ramadan, wearing new clothes, preparing grand feasts, meeting their loved ones, doing charity, and more. If you and your family celebrate Ramadan with your loved ones, you should learn its date, history, significance, and celebrations. Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan - during which Muslims observe a Roza (fast) from dawn to dusk for a month. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Date: When is Eid?

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar. While it falls on the first date of the 10th Shawwal of the Islamic calendar, the dates vary because they depend on the sighting of the crescent moon. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will also fall on different days across regions.

In Kerala, Eid will be celebrated a day before the rest of the country because the moon sighting adheres to the traditional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual sighting of the moon. It is the only state that decided the Eid dates as per the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia.

This year, the Eld-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, or Thursday, April 11, because Ramadan began on March 11 and will end on April 10/11.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: History, Significance and Celebrations

Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims across the globe. It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan. This history can be traced back to 624 AD. Muslims believe the month-long fasting during Ramadan brings prosperity, harmony, and peace. They refrain from any negative thoughts during this period. Come Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, people break their Roza with a delicious meal and get together with friends and family.

Eid-al-Fitr also marks the Prophet's triumph in the Battle of Badr. Meanwhile, Eid-al-Fitr means "Festival of breaking the fast". On this day, people wear new clothes, prepare delicacies, do charity and wish their family and friends Eid Mubarak. They break the Roza with a delicious meal. Meanwhile, the delectable dishes prepared during Eid are Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs and Seviyan. Additionally, children receive gifts and money from elders, called Eidi.