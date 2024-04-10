Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 fashion guide: 5 must-have jewellery and accessories for a stylish Eid look

Eid-ul-Fitr is here to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fast of Ramadan. The Arabic phrase "Eid al-Fitr" means "the feast of breaking the fast." Muslims look forward to celebrating this day, which falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic (lunar) calendar. Bring your A-game to the table this Eid with some of the best jewellery and accessories to complete your outfit. No traditional look is complete without that extra touch of elegance that the right type of complementing jewellery brings along. Get ready to dazzle this Eid-ul-Fitr with the hottest jewellery and accessories trends of 2024. Simran Shah, Vice President of Sales, Kama Jewellery shared with HT Lifestyle a fun and stylish guide to sprucing up your festive look. (Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 style guide: Top fashion trends and outfit ideas to celebrate the festival ) Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 with our exclusive fashion guide, showcasing the must-have jewellery and accessories to elevate your look.(Instagram)

Must-have jewellery and accessories for Eid

1. Glam Statement Earrings: Amp up the glamour with bold earrings that steal the spotlight! Think oversized hoops with intricate designs or chandelier earrings adorned with colourful gems. These beauties add instant pizzazz to any outfit, blending tradition with a modern twist. Whether you're going for a classic look or something more modern, statement earrings are the perfect way to add some dazzle to your Eid outfit.

2. Chic Layered Necklaces:

Elevate your neckline with chic layers of delicate necklaces. Mix and match pearls, beads, and pendants for a personalized touch. Don't forget to add some charm with symbolic pieces that speak to your heart.

3. Playful Stackable Bracelets:

When it comes to accessorizing your wrists, it's all about Stackable Bracelets. Mix metals, textures, and colours to create a fun stack that reflects your style. Look for bracelets with uplifting messages or charms that bring positivity to your day.

4. Bold Statement Rings:

Of course, no Eid ensemble is complete without a show-stopping Statement Ring. Make a statement with bold rings that demand attention! Whether it's a cocktail ring with vibrant gemstones or a chunky band with intricate details, these rings add flair and elegance to your Eid ensemble.

5. Stylish Embroidered Clutches:

These chic accessories are perfect for carrying your essentials while adding a touch of elegance to your look. Whether you opt for a clutch adorned with traditional embroidery or intricate beadwork, you can't go wrong with this timeless accessory.