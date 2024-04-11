Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: 18 ways to wish Eid Mubarak in different languages

The joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is finally here as most of the Indian states are celebrating one of the most important Muslim festivals today on April 11 upon sighting of the crescent moon on April 10. Festivities are in air as Muslims gear up to celebrate the special occasion, eagerly anticipating the joyful reunions with family and friends, the delectable feasts shared with loved ones, and the heartfelt prayers offered in gratitude for the blessings of the past month. (Also read: Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: 30 Best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to wish Eid Mubarak to loved ones) Eid-ul-Fitr, the first day the month of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, is celebrated with much enthusiasm.(Pinterest)

Every Muslim household is decorated beautifully with lanterns, twinkling lights and flowers on this day with people dressing up in their best of clothes to meet relatives and friends and wish them Eid Mubarak! Not to mention the elaborate meal spread consisting of biryani, haleem, kebabs, sheer khurma, meethi sevaiyan that will be enjoyed with family, served to guests and also distributed to poor and needy. Children of the household receive Eidi, a gift or cash from elders in the family.

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close with the sighting of the crescent moon and the month-long fasting from sunrise to sunset comes to an end, Eid-ul-Fitr, the first day the month of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar, is celebrated with much enthusiasm.

Not only people greet each other Eid Mubarak when they meet, but in the digital era, people who are living far away from us can be wished virtually through messages or social media. Depending on the culture and the language you speak, there are different ways to say Eid Mubarak.

How to wish Eid Mubarak! in 18 languages

Take a look at the different ways of saying Eid Mubarak to your loved one if you are not in the same city.

Arabic: عيد مبارك (Eid Mubarak)

Urdu: عید مبارک (Eid Mubarak)

Bengali: ঈদ মোবারক (Eid Mubarak)

Turkish: İyi bayramlar

Indonesian/Malay: Selamat Idul Fitri / Selamat Hari Raya

Swahili: Heri ya Eid

French: Bonne fête de l'Aïd

Spanish: ¡Feliz Eid!

German: Frohes Fest!

Chinese (Mandarin): 开斋节快乐 (Kāizhāijié kuàilè)

Hindi: ईद मुबारक (Eid Mubarak)

Russian: С праздником Эйд (S prazdnikom Eid)

Italian: Buona festa dell'Eid

Portuguese: Feliz Eid

Dutch: Fijne Eid

Japanese: イード ムバラク (Īdo Mubaraku)

Korean: 이드 무바 라크 (Ido Mubarak)

Greek: Ευτυχισμένη Ειδ (Eftychisméni Eid)