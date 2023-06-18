Eid-ul-Adha 2023 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK gear to sight Dhul Hijjah crescent
Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and it holds great significance for Muslims worldwide as it is the month during which the annual pilgrimage known as Hajj takes place in the holy city of Mecca and marks Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on the tenth day of the month. Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month and it is a time of heightened devotion, reflection and acts of worship. (Also read: Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Date when Muslims in Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, other countries will celebrate Bakra Eid in Dhul Hijjah)
During the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims engage in various acts of worship and good deeds, as these days are considered particularly blessed and it is encouraged to engage in acts such as fasting, reciting the Qur'an, giving charity and performing additional prayers as these actions are believed to bring immense rewards and blessings. The highlight of Dhul Hijjah is the Hajj pilgrimage where Muslims from around the world embark on this spiritual journey, performing a series of rituals in Mecca and its surroundings.
The Hajj is an obligation for able-bodied Muslims who can afford the journey and it is a time of unity, humility and seeking closeness to Allah. The pilgrims perform rituals that date back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), including circumambulating the Kaaba, standing on the plains of Arafat and symbolically stoning the devil.
The tenth day of Dhul Hijjah is known as Eid al-Adha, also referred to as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, as an act of submission to God's command and Muslims worldwide celebrate this day by offering prayers, sacrificing cattle (such as sheep, goats, camel or cows) and distributing the meat to the needy.
It is a time of joy, gratitude and generosity where Dhul Hijjah serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, sacrifice and unity among Muslims. It is a month that encourages acts of devotion, kindness and charitable deeds hence, Muslims seize the opportunity to strengthen their relationship with Allah, seek forgiveness and reflect on their purpose in life.
Dhul Hijjah holds immense spiritual significance and is a time of spiritual rejuvenation for believers around the world. This year, Saudi Arabia has called for Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on the evening of June 18, 2023 that could signal the dates for Eid Al Adha 2023.
The Saudi Press Agency report stated, “The Supreme Court hopes that whoever has the ability to show interest in this matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose.”
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 18, 2023 04:41 PM IST
Significance of Eid ul-Adha
The festival of Eid ul-Adha is the time to reflect and is a reminder to Muslims that faith, devotion, and submission to God's will is important. The festival also promotes a sense of unity and inclusivity amongst Muslims as people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate this joyous occasion. The festival not only strengthens the bonds within families and communities but also encourages acts of charity and kindness, reflecting the core principles of Islam.
- Jun 18, 2023 04:33 PM IST
How Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha
For Eid ul-Adha celebrations, Muslims take a bath early in the morning, dress up in best of their clothes, exchange greetings with friends and family, visit one another and share festive meals. It is a time of unity and celebration and delicious traditional dishes and desserts are cooked. Special sweets like sheer khurma (a sweet vermicelli pudding) and seviyan (sweet vermicelli) are commonly prepared and served.
- Jun 18, 2023 04:24 PM IST
Significance of moon sighting for Eid-ul-Adha
The moon sighting for Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid holds great importance for Muslims as it marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, the tenth day of which is celebrated as Eid-ul-Adha. It thus helps in knowing the date on which Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated.
- Jun 18, 2023 04:15 PM IST
Expected date of Eid-ul-Adha in India
Muslims in India will await sighting of the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah after the evening or maghrib prayers on June 19. If the crescent moon is sighted, the firt day of the month of Dhul Hijjah will be marked on June 20 and Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid in India will be celebrated on June 29. If the crescent is not sighted on June 19, the much-awaited Muslim festival will be celebrated on June 30 in India.
- Jun 18, 2023 04:06 PM IST
What if the crescent moon is not spotted in UAE today
If the crescent moon is not spotted in these countries (UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, UK, US and Canada) on Sunday June 18, 2023, then the first day of the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will be marked on Tuesday June 20, 2023 and Eid al Adha 2023 celebrations will commence in these nations on Thursday, June 29, 2023 while the Day of Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj - will be observed a day before Eid al Adha i.e. on Wednesday June 28, 2023.
- Jun 18, 2023 04:03 PM IST
Expected Bakrid date in UAE, US and Canada
Muslims in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with UK, US and Canada will look for the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on June 18 and if the moon is sighted, Bakhreid celebrations in these countries will commence on Wednesday June 28, 2023 while the Day of Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj - will be observed on Tuesday June 27, 2023