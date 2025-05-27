Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Crescent moon photographed in broad daylight marking end of Dhul Qadah 1446 AH and onset of Hajj 2025

Daylight moon sighting marks rare celestial moment ahead of Eid-ul-Adha 2025

The image was taken by the Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory, part of the International Astronomy Centre, at precisely 11:40 am UAE time. At the time of the capture, the newborn moon was positioned just 12 degrees away from the sun and was a mere 18 hours old.

In astronomical terms, that is an infant crescent, still ahead of its lunar conjunction, making the sighting exceptionally rare and scientifically noteworthy. This is not just a skywatcher’s delight; it is a meaningful moment for millions.

Moon-magic in midday! Rare celestial shot stuns scientists and skywatchers alike

Lunar sightings like this are key to predicting the start of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, which ushers in the revered pilgrimage of Hajj and the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha. The successful sighting was the result of a dedicated effort by a skilled team of observers including Osama Ghanem, Anas Mohammed, Khalfan Al Nuaimi and Mohammed Awda who used advanced astronomical imaging equipment to detect the faint curve of the crescent against the bright morning sky.

While most of us look to the moon at night, this team proved that sometimes, the most meaningful signs appear in the light of day. As the crescent heralds a sacred season ahead, it is a reminder of how science and faith continue to illuminate our path, often in the most unexpected ways.