Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 namaz in UAE: Prayer timings for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

As Muslims across the world gear to sight the crescent moon for Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 which will mark the end of the Islamic sacred month of Ramadan and the onset of the month of Shawwal, the Arab states in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and some Western countries have their eyes set on the sky this Tuesday evening. The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) of Dubai announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers or the special congregational namaz will be held at 5:52am while mosques and musallas across the emirate will open 15 minutes before and then close immediately after the namaz.

Precautionary measures like keeping a safe distance from others, not crowding around the musallas’ entrances and exits, wearing face masks and carrying individual prayer mats to be followed. On the other hand, women’s prayer halls will remain closed until further notice.

If the crescent moon is sighted on Tuesday evening i.e. May 11, Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 will be on Wednesday, May 12 otherwise on Thursday, May 13. However, the UAE authorities have released the namaz timings for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers this year.

Check out the Eid namaz time for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah here:

Dubai

According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai, the special congregational prayers on Eid this year will be socially-distant and following the Covid-19 protocols and will be hosted at 5:52am. Mosques and musallas across the emirate will open 15 minutes before and then close immediately after the namaz.

Abu Dhabi

Main city: 5.57am

Al Ain: 5.50am

Madinat Zayed: 6.01am

Sharjah

Main city and Hamriya: 5.51am

Al Dhaid and Batayeh: 5.50am

Al Madam and Mleiha: 5.51am

Eastern Region: 5:48am

In a media briefing, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) recommended that children aged 12 years and younger and the elderly above the age of 60 years should stay home for their own safety.

While the West culturally follows the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar which means it is based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day.

