Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Prayer timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna and other cities of the country

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Prayer timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna and other cities of the country

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 21, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Here’s all that you need to know about the prayer timings of Eid-Ul-Fitr in India.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: The special time of the year is here. One of the most significant festivals of the Muslim community all over the world is slated to be celebrated. Every year, Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the world. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramzaan, when Muslims keep fast and consume food only before sunrise and after sunset. Known as suhur – consumed before sunrise, and iftaar – consumed after sunset, these meals are had by Muslims during the holy month of Ramzaan. During this month, Muslims abstain from any kind of pleasure, and practice charity, spirituality and self-reflection.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Prayer timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna and other cities of the country(PTI/ Photo for representation)
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Prayer timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna and other cities of the country(PTI/ Photo for representation)

Lip-smacking dishes are also prepared during this time to be consumed with family and friends. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzaan when the moon is sighted. People gather together and pray to Allah, and then spend the day together with their loved ones. Eid-special dishes such as Biriyani, kebabs and seviyan are prepared at home. Children receive gifts and pocket money, known as Eidi, from the elders of the family. Referred to as Salat-Al-Eid, the prayer is done on this auspicious day.

ALSO READ: Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Wish Eid Mubarak

As we gear up to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr, let’s take a look at the prayer timings in the states of India:

Delhi: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:09 AM on April 22.

Kolkata: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 5:31 AM on April 22.

Mumbai: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 5:37 AM on April 22.

Lucknow: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 5:56 AM on April 22.

Patna: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 5:41 AM on April 22.

Kochi: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:32 AM on April 22.

Hyderabad: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:16 AM on April 22.

Bengaluru: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:24 AM on April 22.

Amritsar: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:15 AM on April 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

Topics
eid prayer eid celebration eid festivals of india + 2 more
eid prayer eid celebration eid festivals of india + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out