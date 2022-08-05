Friendship Day 2022: 5 wonderful ways to celebrate the day

Friendship Day 2022: The special day to celebrate the most unconditional relationships in life is almost here. Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August every year in India. This year, Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 7, and we cannot wait already. Friendships are meant to be forever and friends are meat to stay with us through thick and thin. In the various stages of our lives, we meet such people who slowly transition from strangers to a big part of our lives. Some even become family to us. They are the ones who are always there beside us in times of mischief, and even closer to us in times of distress.

Friends are meant to be celebrated every day, for they make our lives so much easier and much more fun by being a part of it. Without friends, heartbreaks will be worse and fun times will be dull. And hence, they need to be showered and pampered to bits on the special day dedicated only to them and to all the beautiful friendships of the world.

On Friendship Day, we should ensure to make our friends smile, laugh and enjoy the day to their heart’s content. We have prepared a list of ways in which you can celebrate the day and make your friend remember it forever.

To the beach: If the beach is nearby, pack a lunch, rent a car and have your own Dil Chahta Hai moment with your best friends as you drive through the roads, all the while singing along to your favourite playlist.

Make friendship bands: Go old school and prepare handmade friendship bracelets for each other and tie them on each other’s hands on Friendship Day to let them know that even though times may pass, the friendship is still a child at heart.

Shopping: Nothing is better than hitting the flea market with your bestie by your side. From choosing, window shopping, drooling over beautiful things to bargaining and getting the best price, have a great day and round it off with a range of street foods.

Dinner over Zoom call: With time, distance may separate best friends physically, since we move out of cities and countries for jobs and studies. But nothing should come between us on this special day. Solve the times zone math and schedule a dinner date with your best friend over Zoom call and catch up on all the gossip that you missed out on.

Pajama party: Let’s do it old school. Spread a white bedsheet, screen your favourite film, get matching pajamas for each other and spend the night together with your best friend, laughing and crying over your favourite movie scenes.