Gandhi Jayanti 2024: History, significance, facts and all you need to know to honour the legacy of Bapu on October 2

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: The annual Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. On this day, we commemorate Gandhi's message of non-violence and upholding the truth. This year, India celebrates the 155th birth anniversary of Bapu. In India, October 2 is recognised as a national holiday, and across the world, it is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (Getty Images)

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: history and significance

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He played a crucial role in the country's independence struggle and helped India achieve its freedom by leading non-violent protests against British rule. India achieved its independence in 1947 due to his efforts and those of countless other freedom fighters. His philosophy, which inspired many around the globe, was known as Satyagraha (truth and non-violence).

Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the All India Conference Committee Session, 1942. (Bettmann Archive)

In 1948, after Mahatma Gandhi's death, Gandhi Jayanti became a national holiday. The day is observed not only to honour his life but also to promote the ideas of peace and harmony.

The Gandhi Jayanti holds much significance for Indians. It's a day to honour the teachings of Bapu, implement them in our lives, and protect and uphold the nation that Gandhi and other freedom fighters struggled to get independence for. Moreover, Gandhi's teachings remind us of the power of peaceful resistance and standing up for justice at every turn without violent methods. A learning that holds importance more than ever.

How do we observe Gandhi Jayanti?

Gandhi Jayanti celebrations include cultural programmes and remembrance ceremonies. On October 2, the Prime Minister, President and other dignitaries visit Raj Ghant in New Delhi to offer their tributes. Many schools and educational institutions conduct cultural programmes where students sing Bapu's favourite bhajan - Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. Debates, film screenings, and fancy dress competitions also take place.

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: facts about Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi's principle of non-violence was not limited to physical acts. It also included thoughts and words.

Gandhi led a simple life, often making his own clothes, cleaning his surroundings, and urging others to adopt the same lifestyle.

Mahatma Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times but never received the award.

The United Nations declared Gandhi's birthday, October 2, the International Day of Non-violence in 2007.

Time Magazine named Mahatma Gandhi Person of the Year in 1930.