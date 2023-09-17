Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 10 fasting tips for 10 days of the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi is almost here and it's the time when Ganpati Bappa will come visiting for 10 days on the occasion of his birthday. Lord Ganesha devotees welcome Bappa in a grand way, bring him home, decorate his idol and prepare delicious bhog items. For many people, this is also a period of fasting, to thank Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings for success, fortune and removal of obstacles. While some people observe fasting on the first and the last day of the festival, others fast for all 10 days. While fasting can help you detox if you follow the right tips, if done wrong, it can lead to flare-up in chronic disease symptoms. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 bhog: Lord Ganesha's 6 favourite foods that you can offer)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Lord Ganesha devotees welcome Bappa in a grand way, bring him home, decorate his idol and prepare delicious bhog items

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are 10 tips to follow while observing Ganesh Chaturthi fasts:

1. Adequate hydration

Having enough water in your system is important to feel energetic and removal of toxins. Make sure to keep sipping water through the entire duration of the fast. You can have vrat-friendly drinks buttermilk, coconut water, lemon water, infused water among many other drinks.

2. Eat fruits and nuts

It is important to eat healthy while fasting and including nutritious food groups are important. Fruits are not only full of vitamins and minerals, they also are high on fibre and antioxidants. Nuts on the other hand are a storehouse of micronutrients, protein and fibre which can also help you feel full and energetic when you are fasting.

3. Milk products

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Milk and milk products are commonly consumed during fasting as this food group is rich in protein, calcium, vitamins and all the other essential nutrients a person require. It also helps you feel full amd curbs hanger pangs. Curd is a probiotic, and it will help keep your gut healthy.

4. Avoid deep fried food

While vrat-friendly grains like singhara atta, kuttu atta, sabudana, amaranth are all healthy and full of nutrients, cooking techniques like deep frying can make it unhealthy. Try to use healthy cooking methods like boiling, stir-frying, and steaming.

5. Take rest

One needs ample rest to charge oneself while fasting. Take an afternoon nap if required and try to sleep on timey, although during festivities it's a norm to stay awake till late.

6. Balanced diet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Make sure to include all food groups in your diet from carbohydrate, protein, vitamin, mineral and ample of water and fibre. This will make sure your body functions smoothly.

7. No late nights

While people have multiple get-togethers during Ganesh Chaturthi and one may not be able to follow their regular bedtime routine, it's advisable to not stretch it too much when you are observing fasts. It is important to give your body time for rest and recovery.

8. Stay away from negative thoughts

During Ganesh Chaturthi fasts, it's important to think positively, not indulge in gossip and let feelings of jealousy or bitterness overpower you. The complete benefits of fasting can only be enjoyed when the thoughts are as satvik as your food.

9. Break your fast with healthy food

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay away from deep-fried puris and oily curries when you break the fast and have your meal. Stick to roti, chawal, and vegetables with less oil. This will keep acidity and constipation at bay.

10. Check your blood pressure and blood sugar levels periodically

If you are suffering from diabetes or hypertension, make sure to not only consult your health expert before keeping the fast, but also monitor the glucose levels and blood pressure regularly to avoid any health emergency.