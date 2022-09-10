Grandparents Day 2022: Thoughtful gifts for your grandparents

Grandparents Day 2022: Grandparents are super special for us. After we are born, beside our parents, they are the ones who love us unconditionally. From our first walk to the first word we utter, it is our grandparents who are most happy. As we grow up and move cities or countries for studies or job, it is our grandparents who bind our hearts back to home and the urge to return soon to spend time with them. The love between a grandparent and a grandchild is very special and beautiful. From our bedtime stories to confessing about our first love and secrets, it is our grandparents who become our best friends at home. They are also the ones who always protect us from scolding from parents, no matter what.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grandparents are meant to be celebrated every day of the year. However, there is a special day dedicated to them and to celebrate the beauty that their love brings to our lives. Every year, on September 11, Grandparents Day is celebrated all over the world. It celebrates the beautiful bond shared by the grandchildren and the grandparents. It is also the day for the grandchildren to make their grandparents feel extra special and let them know how much they mean to them.

ALSO READ: Happy Grandparents' Day 2022: Best wishes and images to share with grandparents

Bake together: All that a grandparent wants from us is our time and company. With time, we tend to have less time for home and our grandparents. We often forget how lonely they can become. So this Grandparents Day, spend the day with them, cook or bake together and gift them with all your time and attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Photo collage: Grandparents are the ones who always took us to the dreamlands of fairytales and mystery with their stories. We can take them back in time with a photo collage of their favourite moments of the family and let them know that the best fairytale to ever happen to us is them.

Sleepover: Why not do a friendly sleepover with matching dresses with our grandparents? Afterall they are the super cool friends we have at home. Get their favourite movie on rent and order their favourite food in, and spend the night laughing away.

Newspaper: We have the early memory of our grandparents nose deep in newspapers and discussing about the news across the country with us. This Grandparents Day, made a personalised newspapers with all the highlights of their life and gift them with the gift of a lifetime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Road trip: Our grandparents also feel the need to travel – it is time to get ready, pack a lunch and drive away to the nearest park or beach and have a cool ride with your grandparents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON