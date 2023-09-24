Happy Daughters Day 2023: Date, significance, wishes, status, quotes, messages to share

Any household is incomplete without a daughter. They fill the house with love, laughter and happiness and stay connected with their families even when they start a new chapter in their life by entering matrimony. Concerned about the well-being of all their loved ones, daughters of today often shoulder multiple responsibilities, at the cost of their physical and mental health. While they should get love, support and equal opportunities, sadly, it's not the case in our country where gender inequality is rampant. (Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she 'can’t really do' with daughter Raha in India, but does without fail on holidays abroad) A daughter should be pampered at all stages of life not just childhood. (Freepik)

National Daughters Day is celebrated in India on the fourth Sunday of September every year and the day reminds people of the beautiful treasure in their house called 'daughter'. This year, National Daughters Day is being celebrated on September 24. The day also serves as a reminder to bring to focus many issues surrounding girls like infanticide, dowry, and foeticide, need for education, child marriages etc. Many other countries celebrate the day on October 1 while World Daughters Day is observed on September 28.

A daughter should be pampered at all stages of life not just childhood. There are many ways you can make your daughter feel special on this day. Pamper your little princess by gifting her what she likes to play with (not necessarily dolls). Spend a lot of time with her and listen to her heartwarming thoughts about life, friends and her future. For teenager daughters, a gift appropriate for their age and a heart-to-heart conversation about the problems they face in general is the most appropriate. For grown-up or married daughters, make sure to appreciate them for what they do for you apart from arranging a cosy get-together with all her loved ones.

TOP WISHES AND MESSAGES FOR YOUR DAUGHTER

Here are some special wishes, images, messages to share with your daughters on this day.

“To my dearest daughter, on the special day of Daughter’s Day, I pray to God to always enlighten you with greater knowledge and bless you with joy.”

“My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along.” – Denise Van Outen

“A daughter is God’s way of saying, ‘thought you could use a lifelong friend.’” – Unknown

Gossiping with you unlocks a new level of happiness. Happy Daughters Day

Dear daughter, thank you for making me feel like a superhero: Daddy

When my daughter says - ‘Daddy I need you!’ I wonder if she has any idea that I need her a billion times more.” - Stanley Behrman

In my eyes, you will consistently be my child, young lady. Try not to grow up excessively quick, little princess. I love you and will always do! Happy Daughters Day, darling!

A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous… full of beauty and forever beautiful… loving and caring and truly amazing.” – Deanna Beisser

My highest hope for my daughter is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be.