Happy Father's Day 2022: Gift ideas to pamper your dad

Happy Father's Day 2022: This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 19. The preparations to make fathers feel great is already on. This is the day when their impact and teachings in our lives are appreciated and they are made to feel special for being the way they are. Fathers have always been our first hero – be it running to them when we face the slightest of problems to them being the wind beneath our wings.

Every year, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of the month of June. Fathers are our first love – the one who teaches us the importance of focus and dedication in life. On Father's Day, children made cards, buy gifts or make their own handmade gifts or plan new ways to make their father and father figures feel special. We have curated a list of gift ideas that you can give to your dada and let them know how much they mean to you.

Fitness band: We all worry about our parents growing old. This is the time to make your dad take up the fitness routine that is healthy for him. Gift him a digital fitness band so that he can keep a track of his fitness, and his workouts and also his sleep schedule. it's time to put your old man into a healthy schedule so that he stays fit, healthy and happy.

Wallet: Wallets are a part and parcel of our fathers’ lives. Be it keeping their money or their cards or a small picture of the family in the pockets of the wallet – this is something which they carry everywhere. Buy a wallet and personalise it with their name tag so that everytime they pull the wallet out of their pocket, a smile stretches their lips.

Bluetooth speaker: Dads have their own set of music preferences. Gift them a bluetooth audio speaker so that every morning when they wake up, they can start the day with their favourite playlist. This is also your chance to get to know his playlist better.

Books: One of our constant images of fathers are waking up in the morning and being the first one to scurry through the pages of a newspaper. In case your father is a bookworm, give him a collection of the book by his favourite author and watch them go busy in the pages of the books.

Photo frame: On the special day, sit with your father and pull out the old family albums. Scurry through the pages of the albums and laugh and relish the memories. And in the end, pull out a personalised photo frame with his pictures and gift it to him to make him feel special.