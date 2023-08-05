Happy Friendship Day 2023: Best wishes, images, greetings, messages and quotes to share with your best friends

Friendship Day in India falls on the first Sunday of August. This year, it is on August 6. Friendship Day honours the bonds we share with friends and how they shape our lives with their love and constant support. People generally celebrate Friendship Day by spending quality time with their gang, giving them surprise gifts, doing activities they enjoy, and more. You can make the day extra meaningful by sending them wishes and images on social media from our curated list. Check out best wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages to send to your best friends on Friendship Day below. Check out best wishes, images, greetings, messages and quotes to share with your best friends on Friendship Day 2023. (HT Photo)

Happy Friendship Day 2023 to everyone. (HT Photo)

Happy Friendship Day 2023 Best Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages and Quotes:

Cheers to the crazy moments, inside jokes, and never-ending laughter! You brighten my days, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Happy Friendship Day.

Friendship Day 2023 falls on the first Sunday of August in India. (HT Photo)

"Friendship is a sheltering tree. " - Samuel - Taylor Coleridge.

You are someone I can count on at every step of my life. May our beautiful friendship last forever. Happy Friendship Day.

This year, Friendship Day falls on August 6. (HT Photo)

You have always been the light in my darkest times, and I cannot thank you enough for it. I just want to say I love you best friend. Happy Friendship Day.

"We didn't talk about anything heavy or light. We were just there together. And that was enough." - Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Friendship Day honours the unbreakable and meaningful bonds we share with our friends. (HT Photo)

You are the one person in my life who has always made me feel special, picked me up on my worst days, and been a big support through thick and thin. Sending you warm hugs on Friendship Day.

"Wasn't friendship its own miracle, the finding of another person who made the entire lonely world seem somehow less lonely?" - Hanya Yanagihara, A Little Life.

People celebrate Friendship Day by making their best friends feel special. (HT Photo)

"Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another "What! You too? I thought that no one but myself." - CS Lewis, The Four Loves.

It's hard to meet people in life who are willing to give everything without any hope of getting anything in return. I call myself lucky because I have someone like you in my life. It's you! Happy Friendship Day.

Give your best friend a meaningful surprise on Friendship Day to let them know how special they are. (HT Photo)

You and I were a match from the beginning. I'm forever grateful to have found you and wish you all the blessings life can bring! Happy Friendship Day, best friend.

"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard.