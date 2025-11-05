Happy Kartik Purnima 2025🪔🌕✨: 100+ wishes, images, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: The sacred festival of Kartik Purnima, also known as Tripurari Purnima or Dev Deepavali, is celebrated with fervour annually. This year, it is being marked on November 5. The day is associated with holy bathing in the Ganges River, as it is believed that bathing in Ganga on Kartik Purnima washes away your sins. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and the Moon God today. Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: The sacred festival falls on November 5. Celebrated with our special wishes. (Google Gemini)

If you and your loved ones celebrate this special occasion, we have curated festive wishes, greetings, messages, and status ideas for you to share with your friends and family members.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Warm wishes for family

1. Wishing you a bright and blessed Kartik Purnima filled with peace, purity, and divine light.

2. May the full moon of Kartik bring happiness, health, and prosperity to your home.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025.

3. Happy Kartik Purnima! May your life shine as brightly as the moon tonight.

4. On this sacred day, may Lord Vishnu shower you with His blessings and love.

5. Wishing you and your family a blissful Kartik Purnima filled with devotion and joy.

6. May the holy light of Kartik Purnima guide your path and illuminate your soul.

7. Celebrate this Kartik Purnima with prayers, positivity, and peace.

8. May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu fill your life with happiness.

9. On this pious occasion, let’s spread kindness, compassion, and love.

10. Wishing you a Kartik Purnima as pure and serene as the sacred Ganga itself.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Spiritual and devotional messages

11. May Lord Vishnu bless you with success and spiritual growth on this auspicious Kartik Purnima.

12. May the divine light of Kartik Purnima wash away your sins and fill your heart with devotion.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025

13. On this holy day, may your prayers reach the divine and your heart be filled with faith.

14. Kartik Purnima reminds us to embrace purity, forgiveness, and peace — happy celebrations!

15. May Lord Shiva guide you towards righteousness and truth.

16. Wishing you deep devotion and divine blessings this Kartik Purnima.

17. Light lamps of hope, chant the holy name, and feel the peace of Kartik Purnima.

18. Let the spiritual aura of this day bring calmness and contentment to your life.

19. On this day of divine significance, may you find light in every darkness.

20. May your devotion multiply and your faith strengthen with each rising moon.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Greetings to share with friends

21. Sending warm wishes on Kartik Purnima to you and your loved ones — may happiness surround you always.

22. Wishing you joy and serenity this Kartik Purnima.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025

23. Celebrate this day with family, faith, and festive spirit.

24. May the sacred vibes of Kartik Purnima fill your heart with positivity.

25. Here’s wishing you a day full of good deeds, divine blessings, and endless joy.

26. Happy Kartik Purnima to you and your loved ones — may you all prosper!

27. On this divine full moon, may peace and prosperity shine upon your home.

28. Celebrate this holy day with devotion and gratitude.

29. May the glow of diyas bring warmth and happiness to your heart.

30. May this Kartik Purnima be a reminder of the power of goodness and light.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Traditional greetings

31. May Lord Vishnu bless you with good fortune and happiness this Kartik Purnima.

32. Let the divine grace of Lord Shiva protect and guide you always.

33. On this sacred day, may you bathe in the holy light of purity and wisdom.

34. Wishing you the peace of the sacred Ganga and the blessings of Lord Hari.

35. May your prayers on Kartik Purnima bring endless blessings into your life.

36. The holy moon shines bright — may your faith shine even brighter.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025

37. On Kartik Purnima, may your life be filled with joy, devotion, and divine grace.

38. May you receive the sacred blessings of Lord Vishnu and attain eternal peace.

39. Offer your prayers, perform your puja, and welcome blessings this Kartik Purnima.

40. Happy Kartik Purnima! May your heart remain pure, and your mind peaceful.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Festive WhatsApp status

41. May the full moon of Kartik Purnima light up my life with divine blessings. 🌕

42. Peace, purity, and prosperity — that’s my wish this Kartik Purnima. ✨

43. Feeling blessed under the divine light of Kartik Purnima 🌸

44. Holy vibes only — it’s Kartik Purnima! 🙏

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025

45. Wishing peace, devotion, and divine joy to all this Kartik Purnima 🌕

46. Kartik Purnima blessings are all around — feel them, embrace them 💫

47. Let your soul shine as bright as the moon tonight 🌕

48. Celebrating faith, love, and light — Happy Kartik Purnima!

49. Grateful for divine grace this Kartik Purnima 🙏

50. Bathe in faith, glow in goodness — Happy Kartik Purnima! 🌕

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Messages for social media posts

51. The sacred light of Kartik Purnima reminds us that purity and faith always lead the way.

52. On this divine night, let’s embrace peace, charity, and compassion.

53. Wishing everyone a blessed Kartik Purnima — let’s celebrate the triumph of devotion!

54. May this Kartik Purnima bring spiritual awakening and infinite blessings.

55. Let’s celebrate this holy day with prayers and acts of kindness.

56. The moon is full, the faith is deep, and the blessings are endless — Happy Kartik Purnima!

57. May your heart be filled with love and your mind with serenity.

58. May your home glow with the light of devotion this Kartik Purnima.

59. Faith, forgiveness, and light — that’s what Kartik Purnima teaches us.

60. Let’s welcome divine energy into our lives this Kartik Purnima.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Heartfelt messages

61. Wishing that every moment of this sacred day brings you peace and happiness.

62. May you be blessed with divine energy, eternal love, and spiritual strength.

63. On this holy day, may your prayers be heard and your heart be content.

64. May the holy light of Kartik Purnima bring harmony and prosperity to your life.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025

65. May you find joy in charity, peace in devotion, and love in faith.

66. Sending you endless blessings and best wishes on this pious occasion.

67. On this full moon night, may your life be full of blessings and bliss.

68. Wishing you good health, fortune, and spiritual peace this Kartik Purnima.

69. Let faith be your light and kindness your strength — Happy Kartik Purnima!

70. May your home be filled with divine energy and joy.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Messages of charity and devotion

71. Perform charity, light diyas, and offer prayers — that’s the true spirit of Kartik Purnima.

72. On this sacred day, share love, kindness, and blessings with everyone.

73. Kartik Purnima reminds us to give selflessly and live spiritually.

74. A pure heart and kind deeds bring the greatest blessings — Happy Kartik Purnima!

75. Giving charity on this day multiplies happiness and earns divine grace.

76. Let’s illuminate lives with love and goodness this Kartik Purnima.

77. Blessings multiply when we give from the heart — celebrate with compassion.

78. The joy of giving is the essence of Kartik Purnima — spread smiles today.

79. Pray deeply, give generously, live peacefully.

80. Light up hearts with love and devotion — Happy Kartik Purnima!

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Divine blessings and positive affirmations

81. May divine blessings fill your home with eternal happiness.

82. Believe in the power of light and goodness this Kartik Purnima.

83. May your heart be the temple of peace and your soul a mirror of purity.

84. The light of Kartik Purnima washes away darkness — embrace it fully.

85. On this sacred night, let your spirit rise in devotion and gratitude.

86. May every diya you light bring a new blessing into your life.

87. Kartik Purnima brings hope, harmony, and holiness — let’s cherish them.

88. May divine grace guide you toward happiness and success.

89. Celebrate the divine presence in every breath you take.

90. May your faith grow stronger with each passing full moon.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Beautiful wishes

91. Wishing you the brightest moonlight and the purest blessings this Kartik Purnima.

92. May your prayers today open doors to endless joy and peace.

93. Let this day be filled with purity, prayer, and positivity.

94. The moon shines for everyone — may its light bless your heart.

95. May your spiritual journey deepen with the grace of Kartik Purnima.

96. Wishing you a lifetime of light, love, and divine wisdom.

97. May you always be surrounded by the blessings of the divine.

98. Let peace, love, and devotion be your guide tonight and always.

99. May this Kartik Purnima mark the start of a prosperous year ahead.

100. Sending heartfelt wishes for a bright and holy Kartik Purnima!

101. Happy Kartik Purnima! May peace and devotion fill your home.

102. Wishing you divine light, good health, and endless joy.

103. Let the moon of Kartik bless your dreams and brighten your path.

104. Celebrate purity, charity, and love — that’s the true spirit of Kartik Purnima.

105. May the blessings of this sacred day stay with you always. 🌕

