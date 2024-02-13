Happy Kiss Day 2024: Know date, history, significance and how to celebrate the seventh day of Valentine's Week

Happy Kiss Day 2024: Valentine's Week is all about celebrating the person you love with romantic and meaningful gestures. Valentine's Day falls on February 14. But the celebrations for Valentine's Week kickstart on February 7 with Rose Day. After Rose Day, couples celebrate Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11 and Hug Day on February 12. Now, we are on the seventh day of Valentine's Week, Kiss Day. If you and your partner are celebrating this special occasion, you should know about its correct date, history, significance and celebrations. Kiss Day 2024: Know all about the date, history, significance and how to celebrate the seventh day of Valentine's Week. (HT Photo)

Kiss Day 2024 Date: When is Kiss Day?

Couples mark Kiss Day on February 13. Kiss Day is celebrated on the seventh day of Valentine's Week. It falls a day before Valentine's Day (February 14) and after Hug Day (February 12).

Kiss Day 2024 History and Significance:

Kiss Day, as the name suggests, celebrates the passionate act of kissing your partner and celebrating how it fills your relationship with love, passion and affection. Kiss is a universal language conveying endless emotions without saying a word. It strengthens the bonds between partners and develops a sense of closeness and comfort. Whether it's a gentle peck or a passionate embrace, the true essence of Kiss Day lies in the moments you trust your other half and share the intimacy of being together with them.

Though the origin of Kiss Day is unknown, its popularity can be linked to the late 20th century. Kiss Day became a major attraction of Valentine's Day celebrations after the Week of Love became a part of the pop culture and marketing gimmicks. However, between partners, it is an important event to bring them closer and foster a sense of belongingness.

Kiss Day 2024 Celebrations:

Kiss Day celebrations need not be extravagant. You can spend the day with your partner, simply doing the thing you both love and celebrating your relationship and the passionate act of kissing. You can book hobby classes, go on picnic dates, chill at home binge-watching your favourite movies, cook your favourite dishes and desserts, pamper each other with handmade gifts, buy each other flowers, and more.