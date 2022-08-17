Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, quotes, images to share with loved ones

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: The special day is almost here. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Krishgna. On this day, the devotees of Lord Krishna deck up in new clothes and worship the lord. They also enact dance drama on dveotional songs based on Lord Krishna’s life and valour. In the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism, Krishna Janmashtami is considered a very important festival. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on two consecutive days – August 18 and August 19. According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi begins at 9:20PM on August 18 and will end at 10:59PM on August 19.

The devotees keep fast on this day and decorate the idols of Lord Krishna and offer puja to the god. They also decorate their homes and sing songs in praise of the lord. As we gear up to celebrate the festival, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes and images to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day and wish them happiness and prosperity.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May the lord steal all your worries and replace them with satisfaction and happiness.

“The world's most powerful word is Hare Krishna” ― Ansuman Bhagat, Your Own Thought : A Lot of Thoughts

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and August 19.

On this day, the lord was born and since then, he has always fought the darkness with the light. Let’s worship and celebrate the valour of lord Krishna today!

“You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna.” ― Swami Vivekananda

Krishna Janmashtami is considered an important festival in the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism.

May you and your family be always filled with happiness, prosperity and good health. The lord will make everything right.

“Forgive all before you go to sleep, you'll be forgiven before you get up. – Lord Krishna.” ― Vikrmn, You By You

May the lord steal all the darkness and guide us to love and light.

“The truth is, Krishna was born much ahead of his time. All great persons are born ahead of their time, and all insignificant people are born after their time. It is only mediocre people who are born in their time.” - Osho

On this day, devotees of Lord Krishna enact dance drama based on the lord's life and valour.

Trust in lord Krishna will take us from the land of evil to the land of consciousness and beyond. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

“If you fail to achieve your goal, change the strategy, not goal.” ― Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

May lord Krishna guide us to consciousness on this auspicious day.

May the lord guide you to success and happiness. Have a great Krishna Janmashtami.