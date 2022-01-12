Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Happy Lohri 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings and messages to share wish family and friends
Happy Lohri 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings and messages to share wish family and friends

  • Happy Lohri 2022: Here are some best wishes, images, messages and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms to celebrate the occasion of Lohri.
Happy Lohri 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings and messages to share wish family and friends
Happy Lohri 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings and messages to share wish family and friends
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:00 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Happy Lohri 2022: The auspicious festival of Lohri falls on Thursday, January 13, this year. It is celebrated in the Northern region of India, especially by the people of Punjab. The festival comes one day before Makar Sankranti and marks the harvest of rabi crops. To celebrate the festival of Lohri, people gather with their loved ones to light bonfires, offer prayer to Agni (fire) and the Sun god for abundant crops in the coming harvest season, and enjoy special snacks like peanuts, gajak, sesame laddoos, and more.

If you and your family are celebrating Lohri this year, we have gathered some best wishes, greetings, images, and messages that you can share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Lohri 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of excitement and joy. I wish you all a very Happy Lohri!

Sending the warmest wishes of Lohri to you and your family! May almighty keep showering his blessings upon you. Have lots of sweets in the warmth of a bonfire.

Wishing this harvest season lights up your face with a bright smile, and you enjoy the year with a bang. Happy Lohri!

Hope this festive season brings joy to you and your loved ones and may all your wishes come true this year. Happy Lohri!

May the Lohri fire burn away all your sadness and brighten your life with warmth, joy, happiness, and love forever. Happy Lohri!

I hope your year is just as colourful and joyful as the festival of Lohri. Wish you a very happy Lohri!

Enjoy this festival with the sweetness of rewri, gajak and moongfali and spread happiness all around. Happy Lohri!

May this Lohri bring lots of laughter, happiness, prosperity, and success to your home. Happy Lohri!

May you sing and dance during this festival of Lohri as it spreads happiness and warmth all over. Keep up with the high spirits of the festival. Happy Lohri!

On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you receive all the joy and peace in the world. Happy Lohri to you and your family!

