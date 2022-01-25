Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes, messages to send to your loved ones

Happy Republic Day 2022: Every year, Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India was established. Observed all over the country, with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur, this day celebrates our freedom fighters, our heroes, and the right of the citizens to be able to choose their government and all other rights that came with the Constitution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, India will observe Republic Day with the same amount of enthusiasm and celebrations. We have curated a list of wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones that will make them fill up with pride for the country.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2022: Fashion inspo from Deepika, Alia, Priyanka and others

Enjoy the freedom of the country, but always remember the responsibility it gives us – to protect the nation and make it better. Happy republic Day.

Remembering the sacrifice of our great heroes, who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day India 2022: Wishes, messages to send to your loved ones

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saare Jahaan se accha, Hindustan humara - let's join hands in keeping the head high of our nation. Happy Republic Day!

This Republic Day, let's promise to build a country that will be the ideal place to thrive for our next generation.

Happy Republic Day India 2022: Wishes, messages to send to your loved ones

This Republic Day, let's revisit the sacrifices done by the heroes of the country in giving us the freedom that we enjoy today. We salute you, freedom fighters!

Our country is our home, our traditions are our treasure. This Republic Day, let's pledge to protect it all.

Happy Republic Day India 2022: Wishes, messages to send to your loved ones

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Republic Day, let's follow the footsteps of our great leaders in making India the best country in the world.

The freedom of India was extremely expensive, as it came through the blood, toil, sweat and sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This Republic Day, let's remember them with all our heart. They are our real pride.

Happy Republic Day India 2022: Wishes, messages to send to your loved ones

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Republic Day, may happiness, prosperity and peace find their way into your life.

The Constitution of India was established on Republic Day. Today, let's pledge to protect our Constitution and everything that it stands for.

Happy Republic Day India 2022: Wishes, messages to send to your loved ones

Let's join hands in building a country that our ancestors will be proud of, and our next generation will adore and cherish. Happy Republic Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Happy Republic Day India 2022: Wishes, messages to send to your loved ones

We bow down to the Indian flag that soars high in the sky. Happy Republic Day!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON