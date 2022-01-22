Republic Day 2022: Fashion inspo from Deepika, Alia, Priyanka and others

Republic Day 2022 is almost here. The day, when the Constitution of India came into effect, is celebrated all over the country with a lot of pomp and grandeur. On January 26, Republic Day is observed to celebrate the right of the citizens of the country to choose their own government. Democracy and all the rights that came with it, is observed on Republic Day.

While we look forward to Republic Day, it is also the time of the year to upgrade our wardrobe to the colours and tones of the special day. We have curated our favourite looks of our favourite celebrities of the tinsel town, which will help you to become the talk of the town in all the Republic Day celebrations.

ALSO READ: R-Day fly past to bring alive glorious history of ’71 victory

This velvet kurta set from the shelves of Deepika Padukone is perfect for a day out on Republic Day. In the shades of saffron, matching the colours of our Indian flag, the kurta comes with silver zari work in the sides of the dupatta and the cuffs of the trouser. Match it with silver jutti and make a fashion statement.

Going traditional is another way to celebrate Republic Day. We suggest pastel shades of pink, with a white lehenga, embroidered in minimal details. Check out this festive look of Alia Bhatt. Team it with minimal makeup and a bindi and watch everyone swoon at you.

In case you're looking to go sparkly and yet traditional, we suggest add this white lehenga with a golden sequined off-shoulder blouse to your Republic Day wardrobe. Taking cue from Priyanka Chopra.

You can go all traditional and yet put on your winter best fashion forward this Republic Day. Pair a saffron floral long jacket with a saffron velvet lehenga, just like Shilpa Shetty, and step out on the special day.

Malaika Arora taught us how to merge style, comfort and ethnicity into the six yards of grace. Add the necessary pop of colours to your look with a neon pink chiffon saree and team it with a contrasting neon green slip-in blouse.

With these attires, Republic Day will be brighter, more fashionable for you – also, the fashion limelight will hardly leave your side.