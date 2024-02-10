Happy Teddy Day 2024: Significance of different colours of teddy bears

Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10, a special occasion within the week of love known as Valentine's Week. This romantic week begins on February 7 with Rose Day and ends on February 14 with the very popular Valentine's Day. Couples take the opportunity to show each other how much they care by giving each other adorable and cuddly teddy bears. A teddy bear is not only the epitome of romanticism, it also conveys the warmth of your affection to your significant other and serves as a memento when you are apart. Most women also love a cuddly soft toy that is huggable, fluffy and listens to all their troubles without expecting anything in return. As we embrace the cuddly companionship of teddy bears, let's delve into the significance of their different colours.(Pexels)

Teddy Bears come in a variety of sizes, patterns and colours. However, the colour of the teddy bear can mean different emotions. Sometimes people communicate their feelings with a particular coloured Teddy Bear. As we celebrate this special day, let's have a look at the different colours of teddy vears and their meanings. (Also read: Happy Teddy Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes to share on fourth day of Valentine's Week )

What Each Colour of Teddy Bear Conveys

1. Red: Teddy bears are gentle and represent the intensity of your affection and devotion to the people you care about. If you have a partner you really admire and want to spend the rest of your life with, a Teddy bear will tell them that it's almost time to move on and deepen your relationship.

2. Pink: Pink teddy bears are a great way to say that you have accepted the person's proposal to turn your friendship into love and then into a relationship. If you really appreciate someone, give them a pink teddy bear and watch their smile light up.

3. Blue: Promise and commitment are represented by the colour blue. To show your loved one that you are ready to walk hand in hand for the rest of time and that you are totally committed to the relationship, give them a blue teddy.

4. Green: A green teddy bear represents your unwavering devotion to your partner and your ability to wait for them no matter what. It also symbolises love and patience.

5. Orange: The orange teddy bear represents joy, brightness, and hope. Give it to your special someone to express how much joy they have brought into your life.