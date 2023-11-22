Happy Thanksgiving 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp status and quotes to share on with your loved ones

Thanksgiving 2023: This year, Thanksgiving falls on November 23, Thursday. It is that time of the year when family and friends get together to celebrate with festive décor, endless shenanigans, movie reruns, and delicious food to make you feel full to the brim. But even though there's so much to look forward to, prepping for the holidays and ensuring everything runs smoothly can be taxing. Well, we are here to sort out one part of that day for you. Here are some curated best wishes to send to your family and friends over WhatsApp and Facebook to wish them happiness and prosperity. Scroll through to check out wishes, images, messages, status and quotes. Happy Thanksgiving 2023 wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp status and quotes to share with friends and family. (HT Photo)

Happy Thanksgiving 2023 to you and your loved ones. (HT Photo)

Thanksgiving 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages, Whatsapp Status and Quotes:

On this Thanksgiving, let us gather and express gratitude towards the positive aspects of life. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones.

Thanksgiving falls annually on the fourth Thursday of November. (HT Photo)

Extending good health, good times, and a good life. Happy Turkey Day to you and your family!

No one in this world can replace you, my dear. You are the light and happiness in my life. Happy Thanksgiving to you.

This year, it will be celebrated on November 23, Thursday. (HT Photo)

I'm grateful for good health, my lungs for keeping me breathing, my heart for tirelessly beating, and my body - the vessel that allows me to get through life. Happy Thanksgiving.

Let us all enjoy the delicious turkey, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, and other delicacies on this beautiful day. Greetings of the Day, my dear. Happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving traditions are all about getting together with friends and family to enjoy a time of merriment. (HT Photo)

On this Thanksgiving, I feel thankful for the person you are and everything you do for me. I can't wait to sit down to a delicious meal together! Happy Thanksgiving.

I am thankful for many things in this life. But you, my dear, are the best one among them. Happy Thanksgiving.

While some people visit families during Thanksgiving holidays, others gather with their friends for a special 'Friendsgiving' celebration. (HT Photo)

Grateful to have all you turkeys back home - now, let's gather 'round and enjoy a wonderful roosting together. Happy Thanksgiving!

I love Thanksgiving because it brings loved ones together. I feel happy to be able to spend the day with you. Happy Thanksgiving.

While President George Washington designated November 26 as a day of National Thanksgiving in 1789, its history can be traced back to 1565. (HT Photo)

May the pie be sweet, but the moments with each of you be even sweeter. Grateful for every one of you. Happy Turkey Day!