Happy Ugadi 2025: 40 best wishes, images, messages, status and greetings to share with your loved ones

Happy Ugadi 2025: Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is derived from two words: ‘yug’ (era) and ‘adi’ (new beginning). Together, it signifies a ‘new beginning’ and marks the beginning of the New Year for those in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It marks the first day of the Hindu calendar, believed to be the day when Lord Brahma created the universe. Happy Ugadi 2025: Check out these wishes, images, and greetings to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Ugadi. (Image by Canva)

Celebrate this special occasion by sending these messages, wishes and greetings to your loved ones.

Happy Ugadi 2025: Auspicious wishes

1. Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Ugadi! May the new year bring you endless happiness, good health, and success.

2. May the festivities of Ugadi fill your life with joy, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ugadi to you and your loved ones!

Happy Ugadi 2025. (Image by Canva)

3. On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may the new year bring new hopes, new dreams, and new opportunities for you.

4. Happy Ugadi! May the blessings of the new year guide you towards happiness, peace, and success in all your endeavours.

5. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Ugadi! May the year ahead be filled with love, laughter, and countless achievements.

6. As we celebrate Ugadi, may the new year bring you fresh beginnings, great opportunities, and lots of happiness.

7. May this Ugadi mark the start of a new chapter in your life filled with success, joy, and prosperity. Have a wonderful year ahead!

8. Happy Ugadi! May the fragrance of the flowers, the sweetness of the mangoes, and the love of your family fill your life with joy.

9. On this special occasion of Ugadi, may you embrace the new year with open arms and a heart full of hope and positivity.

10. Wishing you a vibrant and prosperous Ugadi! May the year ahead bring you health, wealth, and endless happiness.

Happy Ugadi 2025: Special greetings for family

11. Ugadi is a time for fresh beginnings. May you find success in all your new ventures and joy in every moment of the year.

12. As the new year begins, may your life be blessed with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Happy Ugadi!

13. Wishing you a year full of love, good health, and prosperity. May Ugadi bring peace and happiness into your life.

14. Happy Ugadi to you and your family! May the new year bring with it new beginnings, new aspirations, and countless blessings.

Happy Ugadi 2025. (Image by Canva)

15. On this Ugadi, may all your dreams come true and may you walk the path of success and happiness throughout the year.

16. May the new year be filled with joy, success, and prosperity for you and your loved ones. Have a blessed and happy Ugadi!

17. Let the auspicious occasion of Ugadi fill your heart with love, your home with happiness, and your life with new hopes.

18. As we step into the new year, may Ugadi bring you abundant joy, good health, and prosperity. Have a wonderful celebration!

19. May the divine blessings of Ugadi bring you strength, happiness, and success in all aspects of life. Wishing you a joyous new year!

20. On this special day of Ugadi, may your life be filled with the sweetness of mangoes and the richness of love and joy.

Happy Ugadi 2025: Prosperous messages

21. Wishing you a wonderful Ugadi celebration filled with positivity, laughter, and all the things that make life beautiful.

22. Happy Ugadi! May this new year bring a fresh start with new dreams and endless possibilities.

23. May the new year usher in prosperity, peace, and joy in your life. Wishing you and your loved ones a happy Ugadi!

24. May this Ugadi bring you closer to your dreams and fill your life with happiness, success, and love.

25. On this Ugadi, may all your wishes be granted and may your heart be filled with peace and happiness.

Happy Ugadi 2025. (Image by Canva)

26. Happy Ugadi! May this year be a turning point in your life, bringing positivity, progress, and peace.

27. On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with new opportunities, success in your endeavours, and prosperity in your life.

28. Wishing you a joyous Ugadi! May the coming year bring you good fortune, good health, and boundless happiness.

29. May the festival of Ugadi mark the beginning of a year filled with joy, success, and memorable moments with your loved ones.

30. As we celebrate Ugadi, let us welcome a new year of peace, prosperity, and success. Wishing you a bright and beautiful year ahead.

Happy Ugadi 2025: Messages for loved ones

31. Happy Ugadi to you and your family! May the new year bring you everything you desire and more, with happiness at every step.

32. Wishing you a prosperous Ugadi! May you embrace the new year with optimism and love, making every day brighter.

33. On this Ugadi, may the dawn of a new year bring light into your life and may it be filled with joy, health, and success.

34. Happy Ugadi! May the year ahead be as sweet as the Ugadi Pachadi and as prosperous as your heart desires.

35. Let the blessings of Ugadi fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. May this new year be your best one yet.

36. On this special day of Ugadi, may you experience the joy of new beginnings and the sweetness of life’s blessings.

37. May the arrival of Ugadi bring warmth, love, and light into your life, and may it lead you to new achievements and happiness.

38. Wishing you a fresh start this Ugadi! May the year ahead be filled with all the happiness and success you deserve.

39. Happy Ugadi! May this new year bring you an abundance of joy, good health, and every success in your life.

40. On the occasion of Ugadi, I pray that your life is blessed with positivity, success, and all the wonderful things that make life meaningful.

Notes to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.