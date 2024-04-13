Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

Celebrated twice a year, the grand festival of Chhath Puja falls in the months of Chaitra and Kartik. Dedicated to Surya God and Chhathi Maiyya, the ancient festival even finds mentions in the scriptures. Yamuna Chhath falls in the month of Chaitra during Navratri and commemorates birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna, who is also one of the eight consorts of Lord Krishna. While in Bihar, Jharkhand, and some areas in Madhya Pradesh, this Chhath is referred to as Chaiti Chhath, in Braj region of the country like Vrindavan and Mathura, it is celebrated as Yamuna Chhath. (Also read | Chaiti Chhath 2024: Date, significance, rituals, arghya dates) Happy Yamuna Chhath: Chaiti Chhath Arghya will be offered on April 14 (Sandhya or evening Arghya) and April 15 (Usha or morning arghya) respectively

Yamuna Chhath or Chaiti Chhath Arghya will be offered on April 14 (Sandhya or evening Arghya) and April 15 (Usha or morning arghya) respectively. The festivities started April 12 onwards with Nahay Khay, followed up by Kharna on April 13. Check out full calendar here.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Thekua, Rasiya Kheer, Kaddu or bottlegourd sabzi, and other sweets, fruits and dry fruits are offered as prasad to the Sun God and Chhathi maiya, and after the final arghya distributed among people as blessings of the divine.

Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja: Best wishes, greeting and messages

On the occasion of Yamuna Chhath, here're best wishes, images, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp status and Facebook updates that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja 2024: Best wishes for your loved ones

Sending warm wishes for a blessed and fulfilling Yamuna Chhath Puja to you and your family. Happy Chhath Puja!

Wishing you and your family a harmonious and prosperous Yamuna Chhath Puja. Stay blessed!

Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja: It's time to spend quality time with loved ones and indulge in thekua prasad

As you offer prayers to the Sun God, may your life light up with hope and positivity. Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja to you and your family.

Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith, and one's belief. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life. Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja.

Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja: The festival dedicated to Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya is here

As you celebrate Yamuna Chhath Puja, may your prayers reach the Sun God, and may your life be brightened with the divine light. Happy Chhath!

Sending you warm wishes on Yamuna Chhath Puja. May the Sun God's divine presence bring positivity and light into your life.

Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja 2024: May the Sun God's divine presence bring positivity and light into your life.

As the Chhath Puja festivities unfold, may the Sun God bestow upon you the strength to overcome challenges and the brightness of success. Happy Yamuna Chhath!

On this Chhath puja, may chhathi Maiya give you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Yamuna Chhath.

Happy Yamuna Chhath: Here’re best wishes and images to share with your loved ones.

May this Yamuna Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. Be blessed by Sun God.

Worship the God of kindness and seek blessing of elders too. May this Chhath Puja bring nothing but the best for you. Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja.