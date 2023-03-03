Holi 2023: How to make natural colours at home

Holi 2023: The best time of the year is here. One of the largest festivals, Holi is slated to be celebrated on March 8 this year. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. People staying far away from home return this time to their family and loved ones to cleebrate the festival of colours together. People celebrate this festival by smearing each other’s faces with handful of clours. Children also engage in mixing colours in water and throwing them at each other. One of the main attractions of Holi is Bhang – an intoxicating drink prepared with cannabis and several sweets. Thandaai is also prepared during Holi. Lip-smacking sweet dishes are enjoyed with family, friends and near and dear ones during this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, people are sometimes not mindful of the colours that they use to play with during Holi celebrations. Mainly synthetic colours are used which can be very harmful for the skin, hair and the eyes. Natural and organic colours are recommended by experts to play with, but more often than not, people go for harmful colours containing toxic chemicals. But preparing natural colours is very easy and can be done at home at low cost. Let's have a look at how natural colours can be prepared at home:

ALSO READ: Holi 2023: Hair care hacks for Holi celebrations

Red: Red colour can be easily prepared at home. All we need is an appropriate amount of china rose flowers that should be dried in the sun and finely powdered. Rice flour can be mixed with the colour obtained by boiling the skin of pomegranate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yellow: It is one of the easiest colours to make at home. All we need is turmeric powder and corn flour and mix them together. Sometimes yelloe flowers csuch as marigold can also be used – they should be dried in the sun and finely powdered.

Green: To make green colour, mehendi powder can be used. In order to obtain wet green colour, green leafy vegetables can be soaked in water.

Pink: Sliced beetroot soaked in water and then boiled can give us pink colour.