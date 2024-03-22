Holi 2024: 4 mistakes to avoid while celebrating festival of colours

Holi 2024: The festival of colours is almost here and we are waiting with bated breath. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. It also reinstates that goodness always triumphs over evil. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25. The day before Holi is celebrated as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan. On the day of Holi, people smear colours on each other's faces. Several interesting traditions are followed during Holi. While Vrindavan celebrates Phoolwali Holi, the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon observe Lathmar Holi. We should be mindful while playing Holi.(Pixabay)

However, we should be mindful while playing Holi. Knowing that there are animals around us, or patients who can feel overwhelmed by the noise, we should be careful. Here are a few ways.

Mistakes to avoid while playing Holi:

Smearing colours on animals: Colours are harmful for animals and can lead to skin rashes and diseases. Unlike us, they cannot wash off the colours by themselves and often the colour stays back for months on their skin. This is harmful for them.

Harmful colours: We should be mindful of the colours we are using while playing Holi. The best way to celebrate is to make DIY organic colours at home. We can make yellow colour from turmeric powder and gram flour. Red can be made by grinding dry hibiscus petals.

Not covering the furniture: This is a mistake that we make and then regret. We should not let colours on the furniture as it can tarnish the paint. It is best to cover the furniture prior to Holi with linen cloth that can save paint.

Overconsuming Bhang and alcohol: Bhang is a classic Holi drink, which prepared by mixing the ground paste of the leaves and flowers of the female cannabis plant with milk, spices and sweeteners. Bhang is consumed during Holi for its euphoric effect. We should be mindful of the quantity of Bhang we are consuming.