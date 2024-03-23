Holika Dahan 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow while performing the ritual on Choti Holi

Holi, the festival of colours denoting joy, exuberance, and victory of good over evil is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country. The ancient festival dates back to centuries and finds mention in many scriptures like Jamini's Purva Mimamsa Sutras and Kathaka-Grhya-Sutras and ancient texts like the Narada Purana and Bhavishya Purana. Marking the beginning of spring, the festival celebrated in the month of Phalguna marks the arrival of warmer days. A day before Holi, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is observed where a bonfire is lit and people gather around it to pray and symbolically destroy all things negative be it bad habits, unhealthy thoughts and challenges in life. (Also read | Choti Holi 2024: When is Choti Holi? Know Holika Dahan date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri) The origin of the ritual of Holika Dahan goes back to the mythological tale of father and Hiranyakashipu and Prahlada.

The origin of the ritual of Holika Dahan goes back to the mythological tale of father and Hiranyakashipu and Prahlada. Hiranyakashipu saw believed himself to be the supreme ruler and demanded everyone in his kingdom to worship him as a god, while his son Prahlada, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu refused to resonate with his father's dictate. Hiranyakashipu sought help of his sister Holika in killing his son Prahlada. Holika had a cloak that protected her from burning in fire. It is said that Holika sat with Prahlad on her lap on a pyre, but the cloak protected Prahlada instead, and Holika burned.

Since then, people symbolically burn Holika to commemmorate the victory of good over the evil a day prior to Holi. Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Choti Holi.

Holika Dahan Dos and Don'ts

Holika Dahan holds a great significance for Hindus. It is celebrated on Purnima Tithi in the month of Phalgun. This year it falls on Sunday, March 24, 2024. There are certain dos and don'ts that people must follow for the ritual.

1. Before Holika Dahan, one is advised to take a bath and wear clean clothes. A clean place must be chosen for Holika Dahan. Make a bonfire using wood, leaves, cow dung cakes, sesame seeds, dry coconut and wheat grains.

2. Holika Dahan rituals may vary in different parts of the country, but people usually offer flowers, sweets, coconut and other such things to the fire. This helps ward off evil.

3. It is advised not to consume meat and alcohol on the day of Holika Dahan. Wearing black or blue coloured clothes is prohibited.

4. To avoid air pollution and maintain air quality, it is advised to use natural and eco-friendly materials for the bonfire.

5. It is important to exercise caution and avoid overcrowding or getting too close to the flames to prevent accidents or injuries.

6. It's crucial to respect local regulations and guidelines regarding bonfires to maintain community safety.

7. People should not lend money on this day as it's considered inauspicious and may lead to financial woes.