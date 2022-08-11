Huma Qureshi’s Raksha Bandhan wish for Saqib Saleem is all about sibling love

Raksha Bandhan 2022: We are currently basking in the festivities of Raksha Bandhan. The festival celebrates the love of siblings – one of the most unconditional love to ever exist. From being born, our siblings are our first best friend, first game partner and first partner of crime. From dodging scolding of parents to sneaking out at night and having each other’s back to having our first heartbreak and finding a shoulder to cry on our siblings, they form one of the most important parts of our lives.

On the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, the sister ties the amulet of protection of her brother’s hand while the brother promises to protect her from all kinds of evil, forever. Huma Qureshi is also basking in the festivities and the light of sibling love. The actor shares a set of pictures of herself with brother Saqib Saleem and gave us a glimpse of what their sibling love looks like. From posing as studs to goofing ‘around and having fun, it is stuff that love is made of. In one of the pictures, Huma and Saqib can be seen posing together for a fashion photoshoot, while in the other picture, Saqib can be seen posing with his hands on Huma’s throat. “Expectation versus Reality!! Happy Rakhi my jaan. We protect each other while being cartoons together for life,” Huma’s caption has our heart. Take a look at their pictures here:

Huma’s Instagram post was soon flooded with likes and comments from her fans, friends and family. The best comment, however, came from Saqib himself. Looks like Huma holds all of their pictures together. Saqib, on Huma’s post, made a unique request - “Pls send me pictures to post hahah,” wrote Saqib. LOL.

Saqib Saleem and Huma are both Bollywood actors. They starred together in the 2017 supernatural horror film Dobaara: See Your Evil.