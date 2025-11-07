Mumbai, The IFP creative festival, which draws participants from filmmaking, music, design, photography, writing and performing arts, is all set to return to Mehboob Studios for its 15th edition on November 29 and 30. IFP creative festival returns, Dibakar Banerjee, Hariharan part of jury

The jury for this milestone edition brings together some of India’s most celebrated names across cinema, design, art, including Dibakar Banerjee, Hariharan, Sheeba Chaddha, Bilal Siddiqi, Santhy Balachandran, Ravi Jadhav, Kanu Behl, Mukesh Chhabra and Gajesh Mitkari.

Reflecting on IFP’s incredible journey, Ritam Bhatnagar, Founder of IFP, said, “What began as a small dormitory idea shared among a few passionate creators has now grown into one of the world’s leading celebrations of creativity and culture. Fifteen years later, IFP continues to be that space where creative people come together, experiment, and grow."

Dibakar Banerjee, National Award-winning filmmaker, member of the filmmaking jury, shared, “Storytelling has always been about curiosity, and IFP thrives on that. As a filmmaker, I’ve always believed that cinema must surprise you. Fifteen years in, IFP is continuing the good work in promoting curiosity. That’s what makes it so special. Loving being a jury this year.”

Chaddha, member of the performing arts jury, said, "What I love the most about this festival is how it empowers artists to express and evolve without limits. As an actor, I’m drawn to spaces that let artists nurture their craft without fear or formula, and IFP has built that beautifully over the years. I’m excited to see what this milestone edition brings to the table.”

Over the years, IFP has brought together thousands of creative minds, hosting over 1400 speakers, 1.2L million participants, and representation from eight countries, marking its place among the world’s largest festivals for creative enthusiasts.

IFP has hosted prolific creators such as Joseph Gorden Levitt, Tom Schulman, Alexander Payne, Asif Kapadia, Mira Nair, Ira Glass, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, Javed Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Imran Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shabana Azmi, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, R. Balki, Sriram Raghavan, Vikramaditya Motwane and Shakun Batra.

